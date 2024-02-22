Conor Bradley produced another impressive performance on only his fourth Premier League start, helping “turn the game upside down” to beat Luton 4-1.

After a frustrating first half, Liverpool came out swinging against Luton, with their energy matched by a raucous atmosphere inside Anfield.

Having gone in 1-0 down, the Reds were 2-1 up before the hour, with two goals in two minutes from Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo.

Liverpool were all over Luton, winning every 50-50 and second ball, with their intensity summed up by Gakpo’s goal – sparked by a quick throw-in from Bradley to Alexis Mac Allister.

The 20-year-old finds himself filling in for Trent Alexander-Arnold during the right-back’s knee injury, but on his current form, there is cause to argue that it is the youngster’s spot on merit.

That appears to be the belief of Liverpool journalists and supporters alike, who took to social media after the 4-1 victory to laud Bradley’s display.

On the basis of start of second half, Conor Bradley is probably Liverpool’s player of the year. Extraordinary inspirational performance to turn this game. — Chris Bascombe (@_ChrisBascombe) February 21, 2024

Don’t want to get too carried away or put any pressure on him and all that, but I think it’s fair to say that Conor Bradley might be the best player in our team. He’s brilliant. — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) February 21, 2024

Conor Bradley has turned this game upside down. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) February 21, 2024

Yet more Conor Bradley appreciation required ? Pivotal in sparking us into life in the second half with his positioning, quality and energy. Nothing short of sensational once again ?? Boss to see him get the reception he deserves from Anfield as well ??? — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) February 21, 2024

? Conor Bradley was really good again today. – Won the most tackles (3) while he was on the pitch

– Won 7/10 duels

– Created 3 chances

– Completed 2/2 dribbles

– Made 4 recoveries Unlucky not to score or get an assist. pic.twitter.com/aInHGiBCbU — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) February 21, 2024

It’s mad the level Conor Bradley has reached in the 1st team in such a short time. He’s absolutely superb! ?? — Karl (@KarlThyer) February 21, 2024

Just remember that was Conor Bradley's 4th premier league start. What a player he's been for us since he's come in ? — Scott Pasquill (@scotty_p83) February 21, 2024

Bradley being protected for the final. That's some breakthrough he's made. What a player we have. — LFC Tweets (@30YearsRed) February 21, 2024

Bradley was brought off after 67 minutes on Wednesday, with Andy Robertson taking his place, in a big hint at him starting the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

While Liverpool went into the Luton game with 11 first-team injuries and concerns over their depth heading into the clash with Chelsea, there are no reservations over Bradley or fellow youngster Jarell Quansah starting.

Imagine the heads falling off if you told people in July that we’d have to have Quansar and Bradley playing in the Carabao final. They’d have been murder. The pair of them look like 29 year old veterans. I’d have no worries with the pair of them starting Sunday. Brilliant players — Shorty (@KeithLFC6) February 22, 2024

Quansah btw is a proper player. What a boon he and Bradley have been this season. — Red (@TaintlessRed) February 21, 2024

Bradley and quansah play with so much personality man. Neither of them are passengers even on the ball the want to stamp their authority on the game. Academy has done a phenomenal job with both — . (@disgame23) February 21, 2024

Hugely blessed with Bradley and Quansah's development. Made a huge difference. — Steve McVeigh (@Boxingscience20) February 21, 2024

It is a marker of Bradley’s development that he has been able to step in so seamlessly in the absence of one of Liverpool’s most important players in Alexander-Arnold.

That is no more evident in that Jurgen Klopp has not altered his system to protect the Northern Irishman, whose touch map against Luton (per WhoScored) showed he is comfortable stepping into midfield:

Liverpool have scored four goals in each of Bradley’s four Premier League starts so far, conceding only three times – beating Bournemouth (4-0), Chelsea (4-1), Brentford (4-1) and now Luton (4-1).

The academy graduate has central to this, with his rampaging displays at right-back worthy of the praise he is receiving.