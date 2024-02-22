★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 21, 2024: Liverpool's Conor Bradley celebrates his side's second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Luton Town FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans laud “inspirational” Conor Bradley display – “What a player we have”

Conor Bradley produced another impressive performance on only his fourth Premier League start, helping “turn the game upside down” to beat Luton 4-1.

After a frustrating first half, Liverpool came out swinging against Luton, with their energy matched by a raucous atmosphere inside Anfield.

Having gone in 1-0 down, the Reds were 2-1 up before the hour, with two goals in two minutes from Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo.

Liverpool were all over Luton, winning every 50-50 and second ball, with their intensity summed up by Gakpo’s goal – sparked by a quick throw-in from Bradley to Alexis Mac Allister.

The 20-year-old finds himself filling in for Trent Alexander-Arnold during the right-back’s knee injury, but on his current form, there is cause to argue that it is the youngster’s spot on merit.

That appears to be the belief of Liverpool journalists and supporters alike, who took to social media after the 4-1 victory to laud Bradley’s display.

Bradley was brought off after 67 minutes on Wednesday, with Andy Robertson taking his place, in a big hint at him starting the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

While Liverpool went into the Luton game with 11 first-team injuries and concerns over their depth heading into the clash with Chelsea, there are no reservations over Bradley or fellow youngster Jarell Quansah starting.

It is a marker of Bradley’s development that he has been able to step in so seamlessly in the absence of one of Liverpool’s most important players in Alexander-Arnold.

That is no more evident in that Jurgen Klopp has not altered his system to protect the Northern Irishman, whose touch map against Luton (per WhoScored) showed he is comfortable stepping into midfield:

Liverpool have scored four goals in each of Bradley’s four Premier League starts so far, conceding only three times – beating Bournemouth (4-0), Chelsea (4-1), Brentford (4-1) and now Luton (4-1).

The academy graduate has central to this, with his rampaging displays at right-back worthy of the praise he is receiving.

