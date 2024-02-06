★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 20, 2023: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez during the Football League Cup Quarter-Final match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  

Liverpool fans notice Darwin Nunez trend when missing from XI – “Vital to our attack”

Liverpool have lost only four times in all competitions this season, and fans have noticed that in each, Darwin Nunez has not been in Jurgen Klopp‘s starting lineup.

In all competitions to date, the Reds have lost four matches – two have come in the Europa League and two in the Premier League.

The Uruguayan did not start in any of those matches and came off the bench in all but the defeat at Tottenham, leaving fans to discuss his importance to the side and his need to consistently be in the XI.

With 11 goals and 11 assists in all competitions, only Mohamed Salah has contributed more to the scoreboard this season (27) than Nunez.

While it is a statistic that shows an area to improve, as per FotMob, Nunez has missed 20 big chances in the league so far and has the joint-most xG per 90 alongside Salah (0.74).

He is a creator and always finds himself in the danger areas, he gives Liverpool a different dynamic and tests the opposition defence in ways others cannot.

Realistically, he cannot start every game as his minutes do need to be managed, and fans were right to acknowledge Liverpool don’t lose every game he doesn’t start, but that he should do so more often than not:

Nunez headed into the clash at Arsenal with some doubt over his fitness after a painful foot injury against Chelsea, but Klopp later conceded it was “maybe” a mistake to leave him out of the XI.

He opted for a forward line of Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota, who managed only one shot on target in a match that recorded the second-lowest xG of the Reds’ season (0.37).

No player has been in the squad more than Nunez so far (36 of 36) or made more appearances than his 35 – 21 of which have been as part of the starting XI.

