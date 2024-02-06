Liverpool have lost only four times in all competitions this season, and fans have noticed that in each, Darwin Nunez has not been in Jurgen Klopp‘s starting lineup.

In all competitions to date, the Reds have lost four matches – two have come in the Europa League and two in the Premier League.

The Uruguayan did not start in any of those matches and came off the bench in all but the defeat at Tottenham, leaving fans to discuss his importance to the side and his need to consistently be in the XI.

Liverpools 4 losses this season have all came when Darwin Nunez hasn’t started. Spurs 2-1 Liverpool 30 Sept 2023

Was on the bench and never played. Toulouse 3-2 Liverpool 9 Nov 2023

Subbed on in 73rd minute. USG 2-1 Liverpool 14 Dec 2023

Subbed on 63rd minute. Arsenal 3-1… pic.twitter.com/rtUYSfjKTj — FootyTone (@FootyTone) February 5, 2024

With 11 goals and 11 assists in all competitions, only Mohamed Salah has contributed more to the scoreboard this season (27) than Nunez.

While it is a statistic that shows an area to improve, as per FotMob, Nunez has missed 20 big chances in the league so far and has the joint-most xG per 90 alongside Salah (0.74).

He is a creator and always finds himself in the danger areas, he gives Liverpool a different dynamic and tests the opposition defence in ways others cannot.

Realistically, he cannot start every game as his minutes do need to be managed, and fans were right to acknowledge Liverpool don’t lose every game he doesn’t start, but that he should do so more often than not:

Agree with you but he can't always play 90mins as he tends to get niggling muscle injuries. He has to start every big game though. He's definitely in our strongest XI. — Red (@TaintlessRed) February 5, 2024

He is the only player that can energize a whole team like he does for us it’s insane the difference in movement and energy our team has when he doesn’t play it always kinda feels slow to start it feels like we need a good 20-30 min before getting our engine started if it starts? — LFCRoasted (@RoastedLFC) February 5, 2024

His play reduces the mobility of the opponent and creates chances for the jotas and Salah — UG KOP?? (@kopite_zero) February 5, 2024

Theres also been lots of games he hasnt started and we won so its not like we cant win without him starting lol noone can start every game. But its a good stat and clear now if everyones fit, darwin starts in big games, 100% — Andy Jenkins (@andyjenkins92) February 5, 2024

he could hit the woodwork 10 times in a match and still be one our most important players. the chaos he creates with his runs in the center of the pitch allows everyone else to play higher and create more chances. he needs to start every game over gakpo — Too Much Sauce (@Sad_Jets_Fan_) February 5, 2024

He's absolutely vital to our attack. Chances multiply when he's on the pitch. There are merits to Diaz and Gakpo, but the goal threats are Mo, Jota and Nunez. — J (@TrixiMakonda) February 5, 2024

Nunez headed into the clash at Arsenal with some doubt over his fitness after a painful foot injury against Chelsea, but Klopp later conceded it was “maybe” a mistake to leave him out of the XI.

He opted for a forward line of Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota, who managed only one shot on target in a match that recorded the second-lowest xG of the Reds’ season (0.37).

No player has been in the squad more than Nunez so far (36 of 36) or made more appearances than his 35 – 21 of which have been as part of the starting XI.