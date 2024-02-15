Liverpool have had a number of recurring injuries in a short space of time, and for some fans it raised alarm bells after news of Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s latest setback.

The Reds are to be without Alexander-Arnold until next month with a knee injury, the visit of Man City on March 10 is reportedly pencilled in for his “hopeful” return.

The vice-captain joins Dominik Szoboszlai on the sidelines after he too saw his previous injury flare up, while Thiago is also back in the treatment room after his brief cameo return.

Only six players have played more minutes than Alexander-Arnold’s 2,008 this season, and Szoboszlai is right behind the No. 66 with 1,944 minutes – neither of which include international exploits.

Of course, the injury list at such a crucial time of the season is far from ideal, and it can simply be just bad luck and not the direct fault of any one specific person or group of people.

Whether the players are being rushed back or not, the situation is one fans were quick to discuss following the vice captain’s latest injury news…

There were mixed takes on Liverpool’s injury situation…

I'm sure everything was done properly and it is just bad luck but the optics really aren't great, are they? Trent and Szoboszlai both aggravate injuries having made just two appearances. Thiago pulled a hamstring in his first cameo in what felt like forever. — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) February 14, 2024

Not to play devil’s advocate, but Liverpool are VERY much toward the favorable end of the PL injury table this season. Is it possible that Trent and/or Szobo was mishandled? Of course. Is our medical team a disaster? Meh — probably not. Sometimes you just have shit luck. — El Mans (@el_mansfield) February 14, 2024

I don't usually bash the medical team as they clearly know a lot more information than all of us combined, but it seems strange that Thiago, Trent and Szoboszlai all get injured again so soon after returning from injury ? — The Kop Watch (@TheKopWatch) February 14, 2024

I see we’re once again blaming the medical staff and Klopp for players aggravating injuries, as if Klopp wasn’t the one who stopped Trent from playing on, and as if Szobo didn’t play absolutely fine and train fine. The players are adults and it requires them to tell the truth! — Jay (@ScouseCommie) February 14, 2024

Not surprised about the Trent injury. It was clear to see we rushed him back, could easily tell he wasn’t fit in the games he played. Similar case with Szoboszlai too. Awful time to be rushing back players. Just hope they’re back and ready for City on the 10th. — LFCDZN11 (@lfcdzn11) February 14, 2024

And Diaz last year too. I would have overlooked it if it was a one off incident but it seems to be a reoccurring thing. — Ali (@ArtGridGoal) February 14, 2024

“If they are not fully fit to go then they shouldn’t be back. How do we go from fit to train and play and now oops, we have a problem?” – Jack O’ Lantern in TIA comments.

There's definitely responsibility to be shared between players, coaches, and medical staff…but sometimes you can just plant your foot wrong and that's that. Could happen on your second appearance back or 50th. No player is fully fit at this point of the season. — Mark Kastner (@mkstnr) February 14, 2024

I get thiago – long term injuries often have that consequence. But Trent hasn't looked right since coming back and Dom looks like he's been rushed too. Get them right for city — Steve Fairman (@stevehfairman) February 14, 2024

On the flip side, injuries give chances to others…

No Trent is a huge blow, but to say we aren’t worried because we have this gem says it all about how good he is ? pic.twitter.com/hj83gvQiXT — Liam ? (@LiamMLFC) February 14, 2024

Says a lot about Conor Bradley's development that I'm not stressing about Trent being injured. — Paul McJ. (@paulmcj) February 15, 2024

“Big blow for us, but at the same time we should be fine with Bradley, Joe, and Tsimi back in action.” – alex in TIA comments.

Robbo and Tsimi back… Gomez back to the right side with Conor Bradley… Losing Trent to injury is never a good thing, but our full-back cover right now is better than it's ever been. — Kloppage Time: It's Almost Klover ? (@ACAB_LFC) February 14, 2024

Shite that Trent out the cup final Bradley been brilliant no reason why can't be again hope this time we take our time getting him back — Anthony (@dickson87) February 14, 2024