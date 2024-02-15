★ PREMIUM
Liverpool fans share concerns over injury reoccurrences – “Rushed” or “bad luck”?

Liverpool have had a number of recurring injuries in a short space of time, and for some fans it raised alarm bells after news of Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s latest setback.

The Reds are to be without Alexander-Arnold until next month with a knee injury, the visit of Man City on March 10 is reportedly pencilled in for his “hopeful” return.

The vice-captain joins Dominik Szoboszlai on the sidelines after he too saw his previous injury flare up, while Thiago is also back in the treatment room after his brief cameo return.

Only six players have played more minutes than Alexander-Arnold’s 2,008 this season, and Szoboszlai is right behind the No. 66 with 1,944 minutes – neither of which include international exploits.

Of course, the injury list at such a crucial time of the season is far from ideal, and it can simply be just bad luck and not the direct fault of any one specific person or group of people.

Whether the players are being rushed back or not, the situation is one fans were quick to discuss following the vice captain’s latest injury news…

 

There were mixed takes on Liverpool’s injury situation…

“If they are not fully fit to go then they shouldn’t be back. How do we go from fit to train and play and now oops, we have a problem?” – Jack O’ Lantern in TIA comments.

 

On the flip side, injuries give chances to others…

“Big blow for us, but at the same time we should be fine with Bradley, Joe, and Tsimi back in action.” – alex in TIA comments.

