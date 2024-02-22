★ PREMIUM
Sporting's head coach from Portugal Ruben Amorim (Image: © Alexandre de Sousa/Alamy Live News)
Liverpool have identified “main contender” for manager job next to Xabi Alonso

Liverpool are pushing to hire Xabi Alonso as successor to Jurgen Klopp, but the club have identified a surprise second choice if they are rejected.

Alonso is the overwhelming favourite to take over as Liverpool manager this summer, but there is no guarantee the Spaniard will take the job.

That comes amid interest from Bayern Munich, while there is a chance that, with Bayer Leverkusen expected to win the Bundesliga title, he could even stay at his current club.

READ: German journalists claim Liverpool in talks with Xabi Alonso – “already advanced”

Liverpool are considering a number of candidates, including Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi, but according to the Independent‘s Miguel Delaney, Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim is “main contender” alongside Alonso.

Delaney explains that Alonso is “widely seen as the candidate they will push hardest to get,” but that will be the case for other clubs too.

Amorim is therefore seen as the “most desirable candidate” if Alonso rejects a move to Anfield, with the Portuguese described as a “likelier option” than De Zerbi.

The 39-year-old is “also attracting the interest of major clubs,” Delaney adds, having “looked similarly impressive in restoring Sporting to glory after decades dominated by Benfica and Porto.”

Though the level of interest in Amorim is “not to the degree of Alonso,” his situation is comparable, with Sporting vying for the Primeira Liga title.

Amorim led Sporting to their first title in 19 years in his first season in charge in 2020/21, and they are currently level on points with Benfica this time out.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, April 8, 2010: Liverpool's Fernando Torres and Sport Lisboa e Benfica's Ruben Amorim during the UEFA Europa League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg match at Anfield. (Photo by: David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

He also won the Taca da Liga – the Portuguese equivalent of the League Cup – three times in a row with SC Braga (2019/20) and Sporting (2020/21 and 2021/22).

Alonso would undoubtedly bring a higher profile, and more gravitas, to the role, but Amorim is among the most convincing alternatives.

That is seemingly the case for those in Liverpool’s boardroom, with the success of Sporting this season certainly one to watch.

Sporting could join Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen in the last 16 of the Europa League on Thursday night, as they currently hold a 3-1 lead over Young Boys ahead of the second leg of their playoff.

