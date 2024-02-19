Liverpool will be without Alisson, Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota for the Carabao Cup final, with journalists providing an update on the injury situation.

The Reds are reaching crisis point when it comes to injuries, with two more players sidelined after the 4-1 win over Brentford.

Jones and Jota were both forced off during the game, and it has now been widely reported that the pair will miss the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

This comes after initial scans on ankle and knee problems respectively, though the Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe reports that Liverpool “awaiting further tests before determining exactly how much time the duo will be [out].”

It is no surprise that Jones and Jota will miss the final, which pits Liverpool against Chelsea, as they are expected to be sidelined for a lengthy period.

Portuguese newspaper Record have already claimed that Jota will miss around two months due to ligament damage.

Meanwhile, doubts have been raised over whether Alisson will recover from a hamstring problem before the March international break.

Bascombe and the Times‘ Paul Joyce suggest that the goalkeeper could miss another six games, finding himself in a “race against time” to feature against the likes of Man City (March 10) and Everton (March 17).

Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee) and Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring) were already unlikely for the final, while Thiago (hamstring) can again be considered a long-term absentee.

Joel Matip (ACL), Stefan Bajcetic (calf) and Ben Doak (MCL) are also on the injury list, while Darwin Nunez was brought off at half-time at Brentford due to a muscle issue.

There has been no update on Nunez at this stage, nor Mohamed Salah, amid claims in his native Egypt that he could miss the visit of Luton on Wednesday night.