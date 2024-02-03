Jurgen Klopp will make a tough decision over his right-back for Liverpool’s trip to Arsenal, while Liverpool’s medical staff could force a change in attack.

The Reds head to north London this weekend looking to cement themselves at the top of the Premier League with a healthy lead over Arsenal and Man City.

It is being billed as a tough clash for Klopp’s side, but they arrive at the Emirates in exceptional form, particularly after blowing Chelsea away at Anfield.

Klopp’s squad is growing in numbers, too, as players return from injury, giving the manager what he described as a “luxury problem” in his pre-match press conference.

So how should Liverpool line up against Arsenal?

Team News

After Klopp’s press conference, Liverpool’s training session on Friday revealed the following:

Darwin Nunez is available despite Klopp admitting doubts over a foot injury

Alexis Mac Allister has no issues after a knock to the knee in midweek

Kostas Tsimikas and Thiago are also fit and in full training

That leaves only Mo Salah (hamstring), Joel Matip (ACL), Stefan Bajcetic (calf) and Ben Doak (MCL) out, with Wataru Endo returning from the Asian Cup next week.

Liverpool squad in training on Friday Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Bradley Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Thiago, Gravenberch, Elliott, McConnell, Clark Forwards: Jota, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo, Gordon

Liverpool’s XI vs. Arsenal

With a relatively healthy turnaround between Wednesday night and Sunday evening, the likelihood is that Klopp deploys his strongest possible side at the Emirates.

That could mean the difficult decision of dropping Conor Bradley despite his star turn against Chelsea in midweek, with Trent Alexander-Arnold coming in.

Conversely, with Andy Robertson being eased in after months out – with just 54 minutes over two appearances since returning – the outstanding Joe Gomez should be kept at left-back.

Klopp’s final decision could be left to the medical staff, as if Nunez is able to start as his involvement in training suggests, he will likely do so.

The most realistic scenario would be:

Alexander-Arnold to take over from in-form Bradley

Gomez to be retained over Robertson at left-back

Rest of XI unchanged with Nunez available

That would see Liverpool line up like this:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones; Jota, Diaz, Nunez

However, if Nunez is not deemed fit enough to start as he manages the pain in his foot, Klopp could be required to bring in another attacker.

The obvious change would be to introduce Cody Gakpo, who like Diogo Jota has proved capable of playing in every role across the forward line.

And there is cause to argue that Bradley was that good on Wednesday night that he deserves to keep his place ahead of Alexander-Arnold at this point.

With no other alterations expected, Liverpool could line up as below:

Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones; Gakpo, Diaz, Jota

Despite the increase in options available to Klopp, it is fairly straightforward when it comes to predicting how Liverpool will line up against Arsenal.

The real benefit could come with his ability to change the game from the bench, giving the Reds a better chance of taking all three points – and the edge in the title race.