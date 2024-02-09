Liverpool are looking to put the disappointment of Sunday behind them and get back to winning ways at home to Burnley, but who will Jurgen Klopp turn to for this one?

The Reds fell way below recent standards in the 3-1 defeat away to Arsenal, a result that significantly tightened things up at the top of the table.

Klopp’s side remain the leaders, however, and can re-establish themselves in pole position with a positive result and display against the Clarets.

Here’s a look at how Liverpool could line up at Anfield this weekend.

Team news

This is what the boss told us as he previewed the encounter:

Liverpool’s XI vs. Burnley

Ibrahima Konate‘s suspension has opened up a number of possibilities at the back, including a potential move for Joe Gomez back into the centre.

Gomez has spent the majority of recent months at left-back and even kept out the returning Andy Robertson against Chelsea and Arsenal.

Szoboszlai’s injury has also opened up opportunities in the middle of the park, with a number of players likely to have their eye on his spot.

Endo is expected to be available following his return from the Asian Cup, meaning we could see the manager shuffle his midfield pack.

Let’s see what that might look like:

Robertson to return to the starting XI, Gomez at centre-back

Endo to sit behind Curtis Jones and Alexis Mac Allister in midfield

Darwin Nunez to regain his place at the top of the pitch

This is how Liverpool would line up:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Jones; Diaz, Jota, Nunez

There are a number of permutations for Klopp to consider this weekend, including both enforced and tactical changes.

Gomez’s availability is somewhat uncertain, having missed Thursday’s training session due to illness.

This and Konate’s absence could pave the way for Jarell Quansah, who has handled every challenge thrown at him admirably so far this season.

Here’s how an alternative XI, with several tweaks, could look:

Quansah to partner Virgil van Dijk at the back

Harvey Elliott to start as Endo is eased back in

Cody Gakpo to start up front with Nunez and Diogo Jota

That would look something like this:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Elliott, Jones; Gakpo, Jota, Nunez

The team has often picked itself in recent weeks, but a fresh injury and suspension have opened the possibilities up somewhat for the boss.

Whichever way he chooses to go, the Reds should have too much quality for Vincent Kompany’s side, who currently sit 19th and seven points from safety.

A win is the only result that will suffice to get things back on track after the lacklustre display at the Emirates, it is down to the players to prove that was merely a blip.

Up the Reds!