It was two games in two days for Liverpool midfielders Bobby Clark and James McConnell, while Lewis Koumas was the star as the U21s beat Stoke 3-1.

Liverpool U21s 3-1 Stoke U21s

Premier League 2, AXA Training Centre

February 11, 2024

Goals: Koumas 34′, 66′, Nallo 49′; Smith 11′

After coming off the bench late on in Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Burnley, Clark and McConnell were both part of the starting lineup as Liverpool U21s hosted Stoke.

They were part of a strong side as Barry Lewtas‘ squad for the second half of the campaign takes shape, with Kaide Gordon, Trey Nyoni and Calum Scanlon also among those to start.

For Koumas and goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek, it was another chance for minutes after being named in a Premier League squad for the first time a day previous.

Neither featured against Burnley, but were both involved – and Koumas in particular – in a strong win over Stoke at the AXA Training Centre.

It was Stoke who opened the scoring, however, with Will Smith making a smart run and evading centre-back Carter Pinnington before firing in for the men in royal blue.

The young Reds went close to equalising on a number of occasions through McConnell, Gordon, Clark and Jayden Danns, and it was Koumas who eventually restored parity.

With Scanlon claiming the assist as he found the 18-year-old in the area, Koumas did all the rest as he beat his man and shot low into the bottom corner to make it 1-1.

A dominant end to the half was followed by a similar display after the break, with 17-year-old centre-back Amara Nallo getting his first goal for the club following Gordon’s cross.

Koumas added the third midway through the second half, making it 10 goals in his last seven games at academy level – and 14 in 19 for the season overall.

There should be no surprise that the Wales youth international finds himself on the cusp of the first team, then, as he backs up his vast potential with the numbers that, ultimately, catch the eye.

Liverpool U21s: Mrozek; Miles, Pinnington, Nallo, Scanlon; McConnell (Pilling 72′), Nyoni (Spearing 90′), Clark (Giblin 90+9′); Gordon (Osbourne 90+9′), Koumas, Danns

Subs not used: O.Kelly

Next match: Newcastle (A) – Premier League 2 – Saturday, Feb 17, 1pm (GMT)