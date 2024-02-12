★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail
CARABAO CUP FINAL

MATCHDAY PROGRAMME

SHOP NOW
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 20, 2024: Liverpool's Lewis Koumas during the FA Youth Cup 4th Round match between Liverpool FC Under-18's and Arsenal FC Under-18's at the Liverpool Academy. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liverpool FC Under-21s  •  

Liverpool midfielders pull double duty as 18-year-old makes it 10 goals in 7

It was two games in two days for Liverpool midfielders Bobby Clark and James McConnell, while Lewis Koumas was the star as the U21s beat Stoke 3-1.

Liverpool U21s 3-1 Stoke U21s

Premier League 2, AXA Training Centre
February 11, 2024

Goals: Koumas 34′, 66′, Nallo 49′; Smith 11′

After coming off the bench late on in Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Burnley, Clark and McConnell were both part of the starting lineup as Liverpool U21s hosted Stoke.

They were part of a strong side as Barry Lewtas‘ squad for the second half of the campaign takes shape, with Kaide Gordon, Trey Nyoni and Calum Scanlon also among those to start.

For Koumas and goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek, it was another chance for minutes after being named in a Premier League squad for the first time a day previous.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, August 14, 2023: Liverpool's Bobby Clark looks on during the Premier League 2 Division 1 match between Liverpool FC Under-21's and Everton FC Under-21's, the Mini-Merseyside Derby, at the Liverpool Academy. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

Neither featured against Burnley, but were both involved – and Koumas in particular – in a strong win over Stoke at the AXA Training Centre.

It was Stoke who opened the scoring, however, with Will Smith making a smart run and evading centre-back Carter Pinnington before firing in for the men in royal blue.

The young Reds went close to equalising on a number of occasions through McConnell, Gordon, Clark and Jayden Danns, and it was Koumas who eventually restored parity.

With Scanlon claiming the assist as he found the 18-year-old in the area, Koumas did all the rest as he beat his man and shot low into the bottom corner to make it 1-1.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - Thursday, December 14, 2023: Liverpool's Kaide Gordon (R) during the UEFA Europa League Group E match-day 6 game between Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Liverpool FC at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium. Union SG won 2-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

A dominant end to the half was followed by a similar display after the break, with 17-year-old centre-back Amara Nallo getting his first goal for the club following Gordon’s cross.

Koumas added the third midway through the second half, making it 10 goals in his last seven games at academy level – and 14 in 19 for the season overall.

There should be no surprise that the Wales youth international finds himself on the cusp of the first team, then, as he backs up his vast potential with the numbers that, ultimately, catch the eye.

Liverpool U21s: Mrozek; Miles, Pinnington, Nallo, Scanlon; McConnell (Pilling 72′), Nyoni (Spearing 90′), Clark (Giblin 90+9′); Gordon (Osbourne 90+9′), Koumas, Danns

Subs not used: O.Kelly

Next match: Newcastle (A) – Premier League 2 – Saturday, Feb 17, 1pm (GMT)

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024