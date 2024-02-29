Liverpool weren’t consistently at their best in their 3-0 win over Southampton, but certain players still enjoyed good nights, not least Caoimhin Kelleher.

The Reds once again had to rely on numerous youngsters in their FA Cup fifth round clash on Wednesday, and they delivered in style.

Lewis Koumas scored on his debut to give Liverpool a half-time lead before two goals from 18-year-old substitute Jayden Danns sealed the victory.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

Kelleher (8.2) was a hero for Liverpool in the League Cup final and he took that form with him to Anfield on Wednesday.

The Irishman made several important saves in the first half to keep the Reds level, and it earned him the highest average rating.

It was a “supremely confident showing” by Kelleher, according to the Echo‘s Ian Doyle, who said he was “excellent” throughout.

Mark Delgado of This Is Anfield thought Alisson‘s understudy was “immaculate” for most of the evening, with “two really good stops early on” hailed.

In second place was Harvey Elliott (7.7), who may still only be 20 years of age, but felt like a seasoned professional compared to some of his teammates.

The Englishman was his usual classy self on the ball, completing 88 percent of his passes, as per FotMob, and he also made eight recoveries.

Goal’s Thomas Hindle felt that Elliott was “always looking for a killer pass” and “deserved his assist.”

Jarell Quansah (7.5) and Bobby Clark (7.5) were up next, sharing the third-best rating, with Delgado saying the former had “every tool in his box to play out through the press”.

Cody Gakpo (5.9) got the lowest mark on a disappointing evening for him, failing to stake a claim to start regularly when other key attackers return.

Next up for Liverpool is Saturday’s Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest at Anfield (3pm UK).