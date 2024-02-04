★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, January 10, 2024: Liverpool's substitute Darwin Núñez before the Football League Cup Semi-Final 1st Leg match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  

Liverpool team news vs. Arsenal – Injuries and available squad

Liverpool head to Arsenal this evening with at least five players ruled out, though the injury situation is vastly improved within Jurgen Klopp‘s squad.

Victory at the Emirates today would see an eight-point gap open up at the top of the Premier League, with the Reds already sitting five points clear in first.

That is, of course, easier said than done, with Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal in excellent form this season – albeit with only three wins in the last nine games.

Klopp saw a 25-man squad work at the AXA Training Centre on Friday, and the majority of those players travelled to north London the following day.

Here who is and isn’t available as Liverpool make the trip to Arsenal.

It is worth starting on a poignant note, with Conor Bradley not expected to be involved following the sad passing of his father, Joe, on Saturday.

The right-back was involved in training on Friday but is now likely to be granted compassionate leave.

Five other players are out including Mohamed Salah, though Wataru Endo will rejoin his team-mates next week after Japan’s shock exit from the Asian Cup.

There has been speculation over the absence of Dominik Szoboszlai, too, due to an unknown issue.

More positive news comes with Darwin Nunez shaking off a foot injury to train, while fears over a knee issue for Alexis Mac Allister were allayed as he took part in Friday’s session.

Thiago and Kostas Tsimikas also joined full training, suggesting that they could soon come into contention for matchdays.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Arsenal

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 7, 2024: Liverpool players form a pre-match team huddle before the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas*, Bradley**

Midfielders: Szoboszlai***, Mac Allister, Jones, Thiago*, Gravenberch, Elliott, McConnell, Clark

Forwards: Jota, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo, Gordon

* Doubts after long-term injury
** Expected to miss out on compassionate grounds
*** Speculation over unknown absence

