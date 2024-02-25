Jurgen Klopp does not have the luxury of choice once again as he prepares his side for their first shot at silverware this season, with up to 11 players unavailable.

The Reds summoned their comeback powers in midweek, turning a 1-0 deficit against Luton into an important 4-1 victory that injected much-needed confidence and energy.

Klopp had to turn to a host of youngsters at Anfield and he will be expected to do the same at Wembley, asking for another big effort from his injury-ravaged squad.

Here is who is set to miss the cup final and who are in doubt against Chelsea:

Thankfully, no new issues appear to have arisen from the Reds’ efforts in midweek, which is a saving grace considering the long list of players currently unavailable.

Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai are all in doubt to play any part at Wembley, they were to be given sessions on Friday and Saturday to prove their fitness.

“We will check if they can be there,” assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders said on Friday, though the feeling is none of them will be rushed considering the risks at play with so many already absent.

The trio are the only potential returnees to the squad, with the other eight still expected to be on the sidelines for the foreseeable.

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota are all expected back after the March international break, making the visit of Brighton on March 31 the earliest we’re likely to see them.

Curtis Jones has “a high ankle sprain” and Lijnders explained that he will “probably the first one [to come back] around the international break.”

Finally, there was no new update on Thiago or Stefan Bajcetic, but they remain sidelined alongside Ben Doak and Joel Matip.

Liverpool’s available squad for League Cup final

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas, Bradley, Scanlon

Midfielders: Endo, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Elliott, McConnell, Clark, Nyoni, Szoboszlai*

Forwards: Diaz, Gakpo, Gordon, Koumas, Danns, Salah*, Nunez*

* In serious doubt