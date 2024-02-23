Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai will be given until the last moment to prove their fitness for Sunday’s Carabao Cup final after missing Liverpool’s midweek win.

Neither Salah nor Nunez made the matchday squad in midweek due to fatigue and muscle issues respectively, while Szoboszlai has been sidelined since the 4-1 win over Chelsea.

It left all eyes on their availability for Sunday’s Carabao Cup final with Chelsea at Wembley, with Jurgen Klopp‘s update before the Luton win not instilling a lot of optimism.

And with only two days until the Reds’ next match, it was assistant manager Pep Lijnders’ turn to offer the latest news on their chances of taking part in the final, which also included an update on Dominik Szoboszlai.

He said: “Dom, Darwin and Mo we have to really see, we have two more days. So today’s session and tomorrow’s session. We will check if they can be there.

“Would be great, to be honest!”

Liverpool were without 11 senior players against Luton, with the injury list claiming one casualty after another during a hectic fixture list.

It left Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott to make up the forward line on Wednesday, though goals for all three offer a timely confidence boost.

Joel Matip (ACL), Stefan Bajcetic (growing pains) and Ben Doak (MCL) are long-term absentees, and they were recently joined by Alisson (hamstring), Thiago (hamstring), Curtis Jones (ankle) and Diogo Jota (knee).

A return for “after the international break” was offered by Lijnders for Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jones, far from ideal with huge matches to come across all competitions.