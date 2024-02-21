Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah after both missed Liverpool vs. Luton, with fingers crossed for the Carabao Cup final.

Before Liverpool released their teamsheet for Wednesday night’s clash with Luton, This Is Anfield reported the absence of Nunez and Salah.

The pair had been considered doubts with muscle issues and fatigue respectively, but there was confirmation that neither were deemed fit enough to feature.

Harvey Elliott and Cody Gakpo came into Klopp’s starting lineup instead, joining Luis Diaz, who made his fifth consecutive start.

• READ: Who is Jayden Danns? 18-year-old striker in Liverpool squad for first time

With Nunez and Salah ruled out against Luton, all eyes turned to Sunday’s meeting with Chelsea at Wembley – with Klopp unclear at this stage if they will be able to take part.

“They couldn’t have played tonight,” he told Sky Sports’ Juliette Ferrington.

“From here we will see who will be back for Sunday, but that is not important at the moment.”

Understandably, Klopp’s focus is on Luton, but there are real concerns over Liverpool’s squad for the first attempt at silverware this season.

While Nunez and Salah are doubts, Alisson (hamstring), Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee), Thiago (hamstring), Curtis Jones (ankle) and Diogo Jota (knee) are all ruled out with new issues.

They join long-term absentees Joel Matip (ACL), Stefan Bajcetic (growing pains) and Ben Doak (MCL) on the treatment table.

Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring) is the only other player who has a chance of returning for the final.