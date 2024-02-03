Liverpool vs. Luton rearranged due to Carabao Cup final

Liverpool’s home game against Luton Town has been moved forward due to the Reds’ involvement in the Carabao Cup final.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side were due to host the Hatters on the weekend of February 24, but instead they’ll be at Wembley for the final on Sunday, February 25.

Due to that, the match has been moved forward to the midweek before, with the fixture now on Wednesday, February 21, with a 7.30pm kick off.

It means the Reds will now play three games in eight days, with the FA Cup Fifth Round tie – to be played against either Southampton or Watford – at Anfield in the midweek after the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea.

Liverpool have two free midweeks after their next two league games, which could be the final times they don’t play a midweek game this season.

The opening week of March sees the Europa League begin, followed by an international break.

The Premier League have so far failed to provide confirmation of March’s fixtures, with only the away match at Nottingham Forest (March 2) confirmed.

However, the home match against Man City will be moved to Sunday, March 10 due to Europa League involvement on the Thursday before.

Liverpool FC fixtures in February