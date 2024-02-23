★ PREMIUM
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool’s road to 2024 Carabao Cup final – Gakpo strikes, comebacks & lucky 13

Liverpool head to their second Carabao Cup final in three seasons this weekend looking to extend their own competition record of nine victories.

Here, the PA news agency details how they got there.

 

Liverpool 3-1 Leicester – Fourth Round, Sept 27

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 27, 2023: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates after scoring the second goal during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Dominik Szoboszlai‘s brilliant strike from the edge of the penalty area was the highlight of a second-half comeback after falling behind to Kasey McAteer’s third-minute goal.

Cody Gakpo‘s shot on the turn levelled things up just after the break, Szoboszlai smashed home and Diogo Jota‘s cheeky backheel clinched victory.

 

Bournemouth 1-2 Liverpool – Fifth Round, Nov 1

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 1, 2023: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates after scoring the second goal during the Football League Cup 4th Round match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Dean Court. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Darwin Nunez‘s goal was worthy of winning any cup tie on a filthy night on the south coast. Gakpo opened the scoring with a scruffy close-range finish only for Justin Kluivert’s far-post header to level things up just past the hour.

Nunez’s poor first touch was jeered by home fans but he made them pay by cutting in from the left touchline to whip a vicious shot over Andrei Radu.

 

Liverpool 5-1 West Ham – Quarter-Final, Dec 20

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 20, 2023: Liverpool's Curtis Jones (c) celebrates with team-mates Cody Gakpo (L) and Dominik Szoboszlai (R) after scoring the second goal, the club's 500th in the competition. during the Football League Cup Quarter-Final match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Gakpo made it three in as many cup ties but Curtis Jones was the real star with two goals.

Szoboszlai opened the scoring with another long-range strike and Mohamed Salah scored a trademark breakaway before Jones’ driving run completed the scoring. Jarrod Bowen’s curling effort had briefly made it 3-1.

 

Liverpool 2-1 Fulham – Semi-Final First Leg, Jan 10

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, January 10, 2024: Liverpool's Curtis Jones celebrates after scoring the first equalising goal during the Football League Cup Semi-Final 1st Leg match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Gakpo’s winner was his fourth successive goalscoring appearance in the competition and his tidy near-post effort gave Liverpool an advantage to take to Craven Cottage.

Jones’ deflected shot from the edge of the area in the second half cancelled out Willian’s opener and Gakpo swept home in the 71st minute to turn things around.

 

Fulham 1-1 Liverpool – Semi-Final Second Leg, January 24

LONDON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, January 24, 2024: Liverpool's Luis Díaz celebrates after scoring the first goal during the Football League Cup Semi-Final 2nd Leg match between Fulham FC and Liverpool FC at Craven Cottage. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Luis Diaz‘s early deflected shot beat Bernd Leno at his near post and set Jurgen Klopp‘s side on their way to Wembley. Issa Diop’s quick improvisation diverted home a cross with his thigh but they could not make further inroads.

