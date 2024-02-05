Revealed: When Wataru Endo will return to Liverpool training

Wataru Endo will report back to the AXA Training Centre on Monday following Japan’s exit from the Asian Cup.

The Samurai Blue’s campaign ended in dramatic circumstances on Saturday, a 96th-minute penalty condemning them to a 2-1 defeat by Iran at the quarter-final stage.

But there will be no rest for Endo, who has made an immediate return to Liverpool following his international exploits.

The 30-year-old’s fitness will be assessed upon reporting and should return to full training alongside his teammates later this week in the event no issues are revealed.

If that is the case, Endo will come into contention for this weekend’s Premier League meeting with Burnley at Anfield.

Endo last featured for the Reds as they beat Newcastle 4-2 at home on New Year’s Day.

His involvement in the Asian Cup ended a run of eight consecutive starts in which he deputised impressively for the injured Alexis Mac Allister.

The Argentine is now back to full fitness and has made the holding midfield role his own in his colleague’s absence.

However, Jurgen Klopp is sure to welcome a boost to his options in that position as Liverpool continue to compete on four fronts.