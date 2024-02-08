Thursday’s news brought us mixed injury news, some defensive transfer rumours and a rallying cry from the vice-skipper.

Another Thiago setback, sigh!

You couldn’t write it, Thiago is injured again.

We’d just had the chance to get excited about his return having almost forgotten about his existence after a nine-month lay-off, but the wind has been taken from our sails once more.

The Spaniard made a surprise return to the pitch with five minutes to play against Arsenal at the weekend, but that appears to have set him back yet again.

The Times‘ Paul Joyce reported on Thursday afternoon that Thiago has picked up a muscle injury and faces a further spell on the sidelines.

A timeline for his next return is unclear, but Jurgen Klopp will hold a pre-Burnley press conference on Friday afternoon and the topic will almost certainly come up within the first couple of questions.

Not what we wanted to hear. Hopefully, it’s just a minor one!

The Premier League will appoint specialist VARs to officiate games, will they be any better?

We have a more positive update on the fitness of another midfielder, Dominik Szoboszlai, who might not be out for as long as we thought

Trent Alexander-Arnold is aiming to win the lot this season, that’s what we like to hear

