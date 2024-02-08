★ PREMIUM
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  

Thiago injury, VAR changes & defenders linked – Latest LFC News

Thursday’s news brought us mixed injury news, some defensive transfer rumours and a rallying cry from the vice-skipper.

 

Another Thiago setback, sigh!

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 4, 2024: Liverpool's Thiago Alcântara during the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

You couldn’t write it, Thiago is injured again.

We’d just had the chance to get excited about his return having almost forgotten about his existence after a nine-month lay-off, but the wind has been taken from our sails once more.

The Spaniard made a surprise return to the pitch with five minutes to play against Arsenal at the weekend, but that appears to have set him back yet again.

The Times‘ Paul Joyce reported on Thursday afternoon that Thiago has picked up a muscle injury and faces a further spell on the sidelines.

A timeline for his next return is unclear, but Jurgen Klopp will hold a pre-Burnley press conference on Friday afternoon and the topic will almost certainly come up within the first couple of questions.

Not what we wanted to hear. Hopefully, it’s just a minor one!

 

3 things today: VAR changes & Szoboszlai update

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 16, 2022: Referee Anthony Taylor indicates a VAR review during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, May 3, 2023: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo (L) is challenged by Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Two ex-Man City defenders are said to be on Liverpool’s shortlist for the upcoming summer transfer window

  • Xabi Alonso’s former team-mate has indicated that he can “already imagine” the Spanaird replacing Klopp at Anfield

  • Teenage left-back Patrick Dorgu has described links to the likes of Liverpool as “motivation” and vowed to “see what happens” in the future

 

Latest chat from elsewhere

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin is having to deal with the coronavirus fallout (Niall Carson/PA)

  • Boyzone are in talks to buy a non-league football club, that sounds like a Mystical Experience! (Sky Sports)

  • Aleksander Ceferin will not stand for another term as UEFA president in 2027, good riddance to bad rubbish (Guardian)

  • Gary Neville and Roy Keane believe some of the European opponents in their playing days were doping, interesting! (Telegraph)

 

Video of the day

It’s fair to say most of us can agree with the manager’s verdict on VAR from our exclusive chat with him back in 2021…

