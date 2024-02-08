Dominik Szoboszlai may not be facing as long out as previously reported, though a trip to visit a specialist in his native Hungary has proved inconclusive.

Earlier this week, Hungarian outlet Index claimed that Szoboszlai could face up to four weeks out with a recurrence of his hamstring injury.

The midfielder had already sat out the 3-1 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday, but that news sparked fears that he would miss a further six games including the Carabao Cup final.

That has now been disputed, though, by Hungarian journalist Bence Bocsak, writing for Rousing the Kop, and corroborated by Index.

Szoboszlai is said to have returned to Hungary on Monday – with permission from Liverpool – to undergo checks with specialist Franz Leberbauer.

Leberbauer has worked with Szoboszlai on a number of occasions, dating back to his time at Salzburg, and he oversaw the player’s recovery from a long-term adductor issue that impacted his transfer from Salzburg to RB Leipzig.

Tests at the Hungary national team’s base in Telki were, unfortunately, inconclusive, as Leberbauer was “not able to diagnose Szoboszlai with the exact cause of his pain.”

However, Bocsak claims that suggestions Szoboszlai would be out for four weeks were “far too premature,” with it “more likely that he will return sooner.”

The No. 8 was due to report back to the AXA Training Centre for further treatment on Wednesday, with Liverpool’s medical staff liaising with those from the Hungarian FA.

Jurgen Klopp is set to hold his pre-Burnley press conference on Friday, with the manager expected to give an update on Szoboszlai’s fitness.

That the 23-year-old has sought further checks on his hamstring would suggest it is a concern, however, with his involvement in the coming weeks doubtful.