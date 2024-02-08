Xabi Alonso is the overwhelming favourite to take over as Liverpool manager at the end of the season, which would see the Spaniard realise a “big dream.”

That is according to friend and former team-mate Bastian Schweinsteiger, who “can already imagine that” Alonso will replace Jurgen Klopp.

Alonso has led his Bayer Leverkusen side to the top of the Bundesliga, where they sit unbeaten and two points clear of Bayern Munich ahead of Saturday’s meeting at the BayArena.

Whoever wins that clash will take a major advantage in the title race, with Leverkusen also into the semi-finals of the DFB-Pokal and last 16 of the Europa League.

Their manager is enhancing his CV ahead of a big decision for those at Fenway Sports Group, who are weighing up a number of candidates following Klopp’s resignation.

Speaking to German outlet ARD, per SPORT1, Schweinsteiger explained that it was Alonso’s “big dream” to be Liverpool manager.

“I know Xabi and I think his big dream is to coach Liverpool too,” the former midfielder, who played with Alonso at Bayern, said.

“And I can already imagine that it could be this summer, that he is going to Liverpool.”

While Alonso was team-mates with Schweinsteiger at Bayern, their allegiances are now torn as the 42-year-old is leading the Munich side’s title rivals.

But though Schweinsteiger’s ties are firmly with Bayern, he would still like to see Alonso stay at Leverkusen as “he is good for the Bundesliga.”

“If Leverkusen weren’t so strong, Bayern Munich would already be miles ahead in terms of points. Then the situation would be different,” he explained.

“Because Leverkusen is so strong, we have such a duel.”

• READ: “Emotional, exciting football!” – What Xabi Alonso brings as a manager explained

The Bundesliga campaign concludes on May 18, with 14 games still to play for Leverkusen – though there remains a chance their final game of the season is the Europa League final on May 22.

Whether that will be Alonso’s last in charge of the club remains up in the air.