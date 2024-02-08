★ PREMIUM
2TCJJBK Stuttgart, Germany. 10th Dec, 2023. Soccer: Bundesliga, VfB Stuttgart - Bayer Leverkusen, Matchday 14, MHPArena. Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso stands in the stadium before the game. Credit: Tom Weller/dpa - IMPORTANT NOTE: In accordance with the regulations of the DFL German Football League and the DFB German Football Association, it is prohibited to utilize or have utilized photographs taken in the stadium and/or of the match in the form of sequential images and/or video-like photo series./dpa/Alamy Live News
“I know” – Team-mate says Xabi Alonso’s “big dream” is to be Liverpool manager

Xabi Alonso is the overwhelming favourite to take over as Liverpool manager at the end of the season, which would see the Spaniard realise a “big dream.”

That is according to friend and former team-mate Bastian Schweinsteiger, who “can already imagine that” Alonso will replace Jurgen Klopp.

Alonso has led his Bayer Leverkusen side to the top of the Bundesliga, where they sit unbeaten and two points clear of Bayern Munich ahead of Saturday’s meeting at the BayArena.

Whoever wins that clash will take a major advantage in the title race, with Leverkusen also into the semi-finals of the DFB-Pokal and last 16 of the Europa League.

Their manager is enhancing his CV ahead of a big decision for those at Fenway Sports Group, who are weighing up a number of candidates following Klopp’s resignation.

Speaking to German outlet ARD, per SPORT1, Schweinsteiger explained that it was Alonso’s “big dream” to be Liverpool manager.

“I know Xabi and I think his big dream is to coach Liverpool too,” the former midfielder, who played with Alonso at Bayern, said.

“And I can already imagine that it could be this summer, that he is going to Liverpool.”

While Alonso was team-mates with Schweinsteiger at Bayern, their allegiances are now torn as the 42-year-old is leading the Munich side’s title rivals.

But though Schweinsteiger’s ties are firmly with Bayern, he would still like to see Alonso stay at Leverkusen as “he is good for the Bundesliga.”

“If Leverkusen weren’t so strong, Bayern Munich would already be miles ahead in terms of points. Then the situation would be different,” he explained.

“Because Leverkusen is so strong, we have such a duel.”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 14, 2017: Former Liverpool player Xabi Alonso before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

READ: “Emotional, exciting football!” – What Xabi Alonso brings as a manager explained

The Bundesliga campaign concludes on May 18, with 14 games still to play for Leverkusen – though there remains a chance their final game of the season is the Europa League final on May 22.

Whether that will be Alonso’s last in charge of the club remains up in the air.

