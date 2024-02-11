Trent Alexander-Arnold has bumped his team-mate off the top of the charts and now holds the record for the most assists by a Premier League defender, and he is still only 25-years-old.

Before there were concerns over his fitness, Alexander-Arnold was showing off his ability on the ball against Burnley from all over the pitch.

The 25-year-old made 11 passes into the final third before his half-time substitution and, as per FotMob, no other player could match him despite playing just 45 minutes.

But it was from a corner delivery where Alexander-Arnold racked up his ninth assist of the season in all competitions, and it proved a milestone in the Premier League.

By setting up Diogo Jota‘s header, the Scouser notched his 58th assist in the Premier League. It is now the most assists by a defender in the competition’s history.

He has finally knocked Andy Robertson off the top of the list (57), and considering Alexander-Arnold’s age, he could reach a frightening figure before his career is up.

The No. 66 currently sits 26th in the competition’s all-time list and you would not put it beyond him to enter the top 10 at some stage, David Beckham is currently 10th with 80 assists.

A word on and co Quansah

This season has required the full depth of Liverpool’s squad, from youngsters taking their chance to senior players moved to unfamiliar positions – you couldn’t have written the script at the start of the campaign.

One of the most encouraging stories has been the emergence of Jarell Quansah, and while he was not perfect against Burnley – let’s be honest, few were – he faced the challenge brilliantly.

The 20-year-old won 10/12 of his duels, only one player won more; no player had more than his 125 touches; he completed 99 passes, more than anyone else; he won 2/2 tackles; and had seven recoveries, joint second-most.

Considering he picked up a yellow card in the 20th minute, he handled the occasion with maturity.

Now, he did have Caoimhin Kelleher to thank when his concentration waned, but you can see every time he plays why Jurgen Klopp was willing to put so much faith into the young centre-back.

