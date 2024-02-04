Liverpool are taking on Arsenal in a huge clash at the top of the Premier League table, here is how you can tune in!

The Reds have won four straight Premier League games since these two sides played out a 1-1 draw at Anfield just before Christmas.

A win would be huge in the context of the title race, with Jurgen Klopp‘s side currently sitting five points ahead of today’s hosts and Man City.

This is how you can watch it!

The match gets underway at 4.30pm (GMT) – or 6am in New York, 3am in Los Angeles, 10pm in Sydney, 3pm in Dubai and 2pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Arsenal vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

US Viewers

Arsenal vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Peacock in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Canada Viewers

Arsenal vs. Liverpool is being shown live on the fuboTV in Canada, which is available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Arsenal vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

