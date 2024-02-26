After Liverpool’s League Cup win, Andy Robertson and Joe Gomez, among others, took time to thank Liverpool supporters for their “incredible” support at Wembley, with the latter making a bold claim.

Despite high ticket prices, problems getting into the ground and an inadequate allocation, Liverpool supporters made sure their team were supported at the League Cup final.

Robertson appreciated the effort and issued a video message, saying: “Thank you for your incredible support. We couldn’t have done it without you.

“The way you especially supported the lads in extra time was incredible, you drove them on to victory and we can’t thank you enough.”

The support in extra time Robertson was referring to was the special several minutes of Allez, Allez, Allez, sung by the Liverpool end to push the Reds up penalties or a winner, as it turned out.

Cody Gakpo was another to praise supporters, saying on an Instagram story: “For you fans to give us that support as we always do, we like to give something back.

“Hopefully this is the first of many and we’ll see you soon.”

Also on Instagram, Van Dijk wrote simply: “That’s for you, LIVERPOOL!”

Joe Gomez didn’t hold any opinion back, telling Liverpool FC: “Honestly, I’m not one for cliches but I generally think we have the best in the world.

“It’s credit to them. I hope they realise that and how much it means to us. We just get that [boost] and it helps us so much. That is one thing we are all grateful for.”

He added: “The fans are the reason why we do it. Not to speak in cliches but it is the truth. We have to enjoy it.

“We are still in the middle of the season and it’s not done but if we don’t savour these moments what do we do it for? To do it with the fans is another bit of history.”

It is a pleasure to watch this team give their all for the badge. The celebrations from players who weren’t even playing proved what an effect this club can have on players.