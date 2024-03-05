Across the international break, Liverpool’s players clocked up a combined total of over 1600 minutes, with two left-backs returning to Merseyside injured.

Andy Robertson is the notable worry, having limped off in Scotland’s game against Northern Ireland with an ankle injury.

Loanee Owen Beck was the other player to return, as a groin injury prevented him from playing any part of Wales’ Euros-qualifying playoff matches.

Here is a quick look at how the Reds’ internationals got on throughout the March break.

Minutes played

Thankfully, there were just three Liverpool players who played the full amount of minutes possible for their national sides this break.

Kostas Tsimikas‘ two-legged Euros playoff ended in disappointment as his Greece team were upset on penalties by Georgia – the left-back didn’t take a spot-kick.

Tsimikas – 210

Van Dijk – 180

Szoboszlai – 180

Bradley – 173

Diaz – 156

Robertson – 127

Gomez – 103

Kelly – 99

Gakpo – 97

Konate – 90

Kelleher – 90

Mac Allister – 77

Endo – 32

Jaros – 0

Under 21s:

Elliott – 164

Koumas – 115

Miles – 90

Quansah – 90

Morton – 90

Under 20s:

Chambers – 102

Gordon – 65

Clark – 34

Under 18s:

Danns – 209

Nallo – 192

Nyoni – 77

Goals

Conor Bradley managed his first senior international goal with this brilliant effort against Scotland, the only goal of the game. Whisper it quietly but this may have taken a deflection – we’re giving Bradley credit, though.

Szoboszlai – 2

Mac Allister – 1

Bradley – 1

Koumas – 1

Assists

Cody Gakpo put in a strong performance, setting up former-Red Gini Wijnaldum for his second assist in a 4-0 win over Scotland.

Luis Diaz‘s dribble and cross for Colombia’s winner against Spain was special and showed the immense talent he possesses on the ball.

Gakpo – 2

Elliott – 2

Morton – 2

Diaz – 1