★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 21, 2024: Liverpool's Owen Beck during the FA Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Dean Court. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool left-back returns again – this time for treatment after injury blow

Owen Beck has made a temporary return to Liverpool, again, but this time for treatment on a groin injury that Dundee hope will not end his season prematurely.

Beck has finally seen a loan spell prove fruitful in Scotland, having joined on a season-long loan in a bid for regular senior football.

You may recall he was brought back to Liverpool in January when Jurgen Klopp was without both Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas due to injury, leading him to make his Reds debut.

And after returning to Dundee at the end of January, Beck picked up from where he left off and now has a total of four assists and two goals in 28 appearances.

But injury has now struck the 21-year-old, with a groin issue seeing him to return to Liverpool for specialist treatment, with the injury worse than first thought.

2REA1Y1 26th July 2023; Dens Park, Dundee, Scotland: Scottish Viaplay Cup Group E Football, Dundee versus Dumbarton; Owen Beck of Dundee during the warm up before the match (Action Plus Sports Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

Dundee manager Tony Docherty explained, via the Courier: “Owen is looking at a minimum of four to six weeks on the sidelines. We have been monitoring and managing the situation with his groin and he’ll now go for a scan on it.

“With Liverpool being his parent club they will have a big input into that and, of course, he’ll get the best of treatment.

“He will go down there for that, certainly for this period because he’s their player and they want to look at it themselves.”

With the season entering its final few months, Beck is in a race against time and he will be eager to be back for when the Premiership splits at the end of April. Currently, Dundee have four games to secure a top six spot.

It’s been a positive season for Beck, who has played 2,510 minutes so far, and all parties will be eager to see him finish the season on the pitch instead of in the treatment room.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024