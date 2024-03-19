Owen Beck has made a temporary return to Liverpool, again, but this time for treatment on a groin injury that Dundee hope will not end his season prematurely.

Beck has finally seen a loan spell prove fruitful in Scotland, having joined on a season-long loan in a bid for regular senior football.

You may recall he was brought back to Liverpool in January when Jurgen Klopp was without both Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas due to injury, leading him to make his Reds debut.

And after returning to Dundee at the end of January, Beck picked up from where he left off and now has a total of four assists and two goals in 28 appearances.

But injury has now struck the 21-year-old, with a groin issue seeing him to return to Liverpool for specialist treatment, with the injury worse than first thought.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty explained, via the Courier: “Owen is looking at a minimum of four to six weeks on the sidelines. We have been monitoring and managing the situation with his groin and he’ll now go for a scan on it.

“With Liverpool being his parent club they will have a big input into that and, of course, he’ll get the best of treatment.

“He will go down there for that, certainly for this period because he’s their player and they want to look at it themselves.”

With the season entering its final few months, Beck is in a race against time and he will be eager to be back for when the Premiership splits at the end of April. Currently, Dundee have four games to secure a top six spot.

It’s been a positive season for Beck, who has played 2,510 minutes so far, and all parties will be eager to see him finish the season on the pitch instead of in the treatment room.