The month of March promises to be a nerve-jangler for Liverpool supporters, with big matches coming thick and fast across three competitions.

February ended up being a superb month for the Reds, with League Cup glory sealed, FA Cup progression ensured, and most importantly, top spot in the Premier League still theirs.

With each passing week, the more it feels as though Jurgen Klopp‘s reign could end unforgettably, but a strong March will be needed.

There are potentially season-defining league games and a clash with huge rivals to look forward to, so buckle up for what could be quite some ride.

Here’s what’s to come in March.

March 2 – Nottingham Forest (A)

March gets underway with Saturday’s trip to Nottingham Forest, with big ramifications at either end of the Premier League.

Liverpool know a win will take them four points clear of Man City before they host Man United on Sunday, while Forest are 17th and looking to pull away from relegation.

Last season, Klopp’s men were hopeless at the City Ground, losing 1-0, and a repeat of that would be a huge blow.

March 7 – Sparta Prague (A)

It will be almost three months without a European game by the time next Thursday’s trip to Sparta Prague arrives.

Liverpool head to the Czech Republic as favourites to win the Europa League, and a positive result would stand them in good stead ahead of the second leg at Anfield.

That final in Dublin is a mouthwatering prospect, but there is plenty of work to do before then.

March 10 – Man City (H)

How are the nerves going to be before this one!

The visit of City on March 10 feels genuinely defining in the title race, with a win for either side making them strong favourites to go all the way.

Meanwhile, a draw could also play into Arsenal‘s hands.

With home advantage in their favour, Liverpool have to back themselves to beat Pep Guardiola’s men, but a defeat would leave us with a mountain to overcome.

March 14 – Sparta Prague (H)

Liverpool will hopefully have got some of the job done when Sparta Prague make the trip to Merseyside, especially with a big FA Cup tie to come a few days later.

No team should be taken lightly between now and the end of the season, but it would be a shock if the Reds weren’t in the draw for the next round.

Speaking of which…

March 15 – Europa League draw

The day after Liverpool host Sparta, the draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals takes place in the House of European Football in Nyon.

Will Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen still be involved? And how about Premier League sides Brighton and West Ham?

Assuming Liverpool have got past Sparta, we will officially know the route to Dublin once the draw is concluded.

March 17 – Man United (A)

Wednesday’s FA Cup win over Southampton has set up an exciting FA Cup quarter-final meeting with United at Old Trafford.

Regardless of how both teams are faring, this remains English football’s biggest fixture, and Liverpool’s greatest rivals would love to damage the Reds’ quadruple dream.

There is nothing to fear about United, though, and victory there would be another welcome reminder of the gulf in quality between the two sides.

March 18 – 27 – International break and Legends game

International breaks are painful, but Klopp could welcome the one that arrives during the weekend of March 23/24. It will allow injured players to recover, and others to be well-rested.

Back at Anfield, though, it will see Ajax Legends play Liverpool Legends – with Sven Goran Eriksson among the Reds’ management team!

The LFC Women take on Everton at Goodison the Sunday during the break also.

March 31 – Brighton (H)

Can you believe it, we’re not a 12.30 kick off after the international break, and not even on the Saturday!

The Seagulls haven’t always hit the heights of last season, but they are capable of beating the top teams on their day, so Liverpool will have to be at the races.

Liverpool fixtures in March

First Team

LFC Women

U21s

U18s