Alisson looks to be stepping up his recovery from a long-term hamstring injury, with the Liverpool goalkeeper giving an update while his agent dismissed an exit.

It is already a month since Alisson last played for Liverpool, with a hamstring issue keeping the 31-year-old out of six games so far.

The issue ruled him out of contention for Brazil’s upcoming friendlies against England and Spain, and he is set to miss the meetings with Man City, Sparta Prague and Man United for his club.

But the hope is that Alisson will be back fit in time for the visit of Brighton in the Premier League on March 31, as he continues his rehabilitation.

Little has been seen of the Brazilian throughout his spell out, with him, Thiago and Diogo Jota not travelling for the Carabao Cup final despite the rest of Liverpool’s injured ranks, including Joel Matip, making the trip.

A post on Alisson‘s Instagram story on Wednesday evening showed the stopper working on an exercise bike, in a rare update.

It came on the eve of deadline day in Brazil, with bizarre rumours emerging linking the No. 1 with a return to boyhood club Internacional.

The transfer window closes on Thursday night, and speculation led to Alisson‘s agent, Ze Maria, telling Revista Colorada that a move would be “impossible.”

“There’s nothing. There was no contact,” he insisted. “At this moment it is impossible.”

There should be no surprise there, of course, with Alisson arguably yet to reach his peak and still contracted to Liverpool until 2027.

Despite the upcoming change of manager at Anfield, there appears little chance that Jurgen Klopp‘s replacement will opt for a different first-choice goalkeeper than the current No. 1.

With Alisson at least four games away from his return, Liverpool are at least fortunate to boast one of football’s best second-choice stoppers in Caoimhin Kelleher.

Prior to the Europa League last 16 opener at Sparta Prague, Kelleher had kept clean sheets in each of his last three games, conceding three times in six outings during Alisson‘s layoff.