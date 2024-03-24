Steven Gerrard knows his time playing in front of an Anfield crowd is “going to happen less and less,” and so he is savouring every moment with the fans and former team-mates.

Gerrard was back at a packed Anfield for a special occasion on Saturday, and he was on the winning side as the Liverpool Legends mounted a comeback to win 4-2 against Ajax.

The day was an emotional one, with Sven-Goran Eriksson in charge of the club he grew up supporting, a lifelong dream that left the Swede to say: “It was a beautiful day in all meanings.”

Liverpool’s former club captain was just as moved by the presence of his former England manager, telling the club’s website: “Sven being here was very special.

“As soon as I knew he was going to be the gaffer, I couldn’t wait to come and play for him one more time.”

Gerrard has been a regular fixture for the Legends in recent years, and he does not take it for granted knowing his opportunities to do so will naturally become “less and less.”

“The opportunity to play in front of these fans again, that’s the buzz. I was on the flight, I was like a big kid coming over,” Gerrard explained.

“Six-and-a-half-hour flight, I couldn’t wait to get here. That’s what it’s all about.

“I know I’m only going to play in front of this crowd another couple of times, maybe. That’s if I stay off the carbs and stay off the beers!

“I was just looking round at the end thinking to myself, ‘This is going to [happen] less and less, so just savour every moment.’ It was brilliant.”

It only seems like yesterday that he was dragging his team over the line singlehandedly! Where does the time go?

The 43-year-old didn’t manage to get on the scoresheet for the Legends this time around, but he has contributed massively to an incredibly important cause.

He said of the occasion: “It’s all for a good cause, we’ve got to remember why we’re here – we’re here for a good cause. There’s going to be a lot of money raised going to go to some fantastic causes.”