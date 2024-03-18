Liverpool’s game management was so disappointing in their 4-3 defeat at Man United in the FA Cup, with bad performances having to be focused on.

The Reds were beaten in the dying seconds of extra-time on Sunday, following Amad Diallo’s goal, as they exited the cup at the quarter-final stage.

Despite dominating for large periods, Liverpool wasted chances at 2-1 up, eventually paying the price against their most bitter rivals.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, Goal, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

When you lose in the last minute away to United, you have to focus on the negatives, sadly.

Joe Gomez (5.6) got the worst overall rating at Old Trafford, struggling badly at right-back after being switched from his more favoured left-back role this season.

TIA’s Henry Jackson described him as “poor throughout the first half,” adding that he left “big gaps defensively,” including for Scott McTominay’s opener.

Ian Doyle of the Echo felt that Gomez had a “tough time” dealing with Marcus Rashford in the early exchanges, but did show “plenty of willing going forward.”

Andy Robertson (6.1) was next up, with the Scot still not close to his best after returning from a lengthy injury layoff.

According to FotMob, he completed just 25 percent of his long balls – one out of four – as well as only three out of 10 accurate crosses.

There were five players who all got a 6.2 rating, which is extremely rare, including Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez.

Both were below-par on the day, with Jackson saying Salah was “a guilty party in Liverpool not killing the game,” making some poor decisions.

Alexis Mac Allister (7.4) got the highest score with the Argentine a rarely bright spark, netting the equaliser in the first half.