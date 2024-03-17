Man United 4-3 Liverpool (AET): Player Ratings

Liverpool exited the FA Cup after being beaten 4-3 at Man United in the dying seconds of extra-time, with far too many players not at their best.

Man United 4-3 Liverpool (AET)

FA Cup Quarter-Final, Old Trafford

March 17, 2024

Goals: Mac Allister 44′, Salah 45+4′, Elliott 105′; McTominay 10′, Antony 87′, Rashford 112′, Diallo 120′

Caoimhin Kelleher (out of 10) – 6

Kelleher has been immaculate of late and he was still good here despite the scoreline, making several key contributions, especially early on.

The Irishman made a smart stop to thwart Marcus Rashford and also denied Scott McTominay a second goal, as well as Harry Maguire in extra-time.

His distribution and handling were both strong, too, and he should feel let down by others.

Joe Gomez – 6

Gomez was shifted to right-back, fresh off the back of a first England call-up since 2020.

In truth, he was poor throughout the first half, leaving big gaps defensively and playing a negative role in McTominay’s opener, not to mention giving the ball away cheaply.

Improved a lot after the break, though, tightening up his all-round game and doing a reliable job when moved to left-back.

Jarell Quansah – 7

Quansah continued in the absence of Ibrahima Konate, and while he was good overall, he has to take a chunk of the blame for being in a defence that conceded four goals.

It was the young defender’s driving run that eventually led to Alexis Mac Allister making it 1-1, but he wasn’t great for McTominay’s goal.

This will hopefully be a learning curve for him.

Virgil van Dijk – 7 (Man of the Match)

Van Dijk has arguably been Liverpool’s Player of the Year and he was impressive once more, holding the defence together during a taxing opening.

On the ball, the Reds skipper was also strong, spraying some inch-perfect long passes to stretch United, and a couple of interceptions displayed his world-class reading of the play.

Will have wanted his leadership to shine through more in extra-time, mind, but others lost their heads.

Andy Robertson – 6

Robertson has still been searching for his best form since returning from injury and he was adequate at Old Trafford, providing more natural width than Gomez has at left-back.

The Scot was guilty of one bad miss when Liverpool were 1-0 down, however, and didn’t always impress with his end product.

Wataru Endo – 7

Endo again anchored the midfield and like so many Liverpool players, he got better as the minutes ticked by inside 90 minutes.

He was as tenacious as ever in his work ethic, initially looking slightly leggy, and had a goal ruled out for offside.

Looked tired as the afternoon went on, though, as the Reds lost control in extra-time.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 7

Like Robertson, Szoboszlai has been working his way back to his top level, but this was a promising showing from the Hungarian.

Liverpool’s No.8 was as industrious as ever, and some of the on-the-ball brilliance that was so evident earlier in the season was also there.

Dangerous from distance and brought so much physicality to the game, even if he can still find another gear.

Alexis Mac Allister – 7

Deployed in his preferred left-sided No.8 role, Mac Allister was another whose influence only grew, only to fall off a cliff physically towards the end.

After getting a booking for a foul on McTominay, the Argentine was on-hand to fire Liverpool level – his fifth goal of an excellent season.

Some line-breaking passes were eye-catching, but given his experience, he will be disappointed by his and his teammates’ game management.

Mohamed Salah – 5

Salah made his second start in three days following a return to full fitness, but he was very patchy.

The 31-year-old couldn’t get into the game early on, being marked well by Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but he was in the right place to make it 2-1.

His final ball was disappointing, however, proving to be a guilty party in Liverpool not killing the game before going on to lose.

Luis Diaz – 7

Diaz’s energy levels have been incredible recently, with so much running on show, and he was a constant threat for Liverpool.

Playing more tucked in than usual, he linked well with Robertson, while one superb run and shot saw him denied by Andre Onana.

Faded in extra-time, failing to keep the ball or make the right decisions.

Darwin Nunez – 5

Nunez started down the middle at Old Trafford, but this was a deeply frustrating showing from him – one that showed his bad traits.

The Uruguayan twice tested Onana in the second half, but he didn’t hold the ball up well enough and lost it badly for Marcus Rashford’s equaliser.

Needed far more from him. Decision to move him to the left is now questionable.

Substitutes

Harvey Elliott (on for Szoboszlai, 71′) – 6

Scored a deflected strike, but then criminally lost possession for Amad Diallo’s last-gasp winner.

Conor Bradley (on for Gomez, 76′) – 6

Given a tough time by Alejandro Garnacho, but did really well for Elliott’s goal.

Cody Gakpo (on for Salah, 76′) – 4

Poor during a five-on-two attack and generally offered nothing positive. All his ‘moments’ were negative ones for the side.

Kostas Tsimikas (on for Gomez, 101′) – 6

Fine. Nothing more.

Bobby Clark (on for Diaz, 113′) – n/a

Subs not used: Adrian, McConnell, Gravenberch, Danns

Jurgen Klopp – 6

Klopp headed to Old Trafford looking to keep the quadruple dream alive before a two-week break, but it ended in heartbreak.

It was hard to have any qualms with the manager’s starting lineup, and after a slow start, the performance of his side was largely good before Antony made it 2-2.

Liverpool were so wasteful in the final third, but that’s not Klopp’s fault, and his players ultimately let him down badly.

The subs, in hindsight, don’t look great, especially the decision to move Nunez to the left for the ineffective Gakpo centrally.

It’s a case of getting over this one and moving on to more important games – and ensuring this defeat is put right on April 7 in the same stadium.