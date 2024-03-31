Liverpool’s record at home to Brighton is shaky heading into their weekend Premier League meeting, as Alexis Mac Allister looks to continue his good goalscoring form.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side return to action with a huge league clash on Sunday afternoon, as a dangerous Seagulls side make the trip to Merseyside.

Liverpool’s last home victory over Brighton came back in November 2019 when Virgil van Dijk scored both goals with first-half headers in a 2-1 win.

In that game, Alisson was red-carded and the visitors immediately scored through Lewis Dunk, but the Reds won and went on to clinch Premier League glory that season.

Liverpool’s most recent league win against Brighton came at the AMEX in March 2022, thanks to goals from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah (penalty) in a 2-0 win.

Including last season’s FA Cup exit, they have not won in the last four clashes and are aiming to avoid extending this to five.

Mac Allister aiming for four in a row

Alexis Mac Allister’s first start following his successful World Cup campaign came against Liverpool in January 2023, a few months before trading Brighton for the Reds.

He played 112 times for Albion in all competitions, scoring 20 times, and in the Premier League, he netted 16 times in 98 appearances.

Mac Allister has scored in each of his last three appearances for Liverpool, against Sparta Prague, Man City and Man United.

Two of those were penalties.

Can Liverpool break goalscoring record?

Liverpool have scored 120 goals this season in their 46 games this season, which is already the joint-sixth highest number of goals netted in a season in the club’s history.

There are still a minimum of 12 games yet to play, depending on how far the Reds go in the Europa League.

Liverpool have scored 73 goals in 23 home games this season – in 2022/23, they netted 56 in 25 at Anfield overall – and have failed to score in only one home game in the last 14 months (33 games).

Klopp out to improve record vs. De Zerbi?

Klopp has not won any of his four games against Roberto De Zerbi in the Premier League and domestic cups – two draws and two defeats.

Only against Bert van Marwijk – no wins in five matches – does he have a worse record.

Should Klopp end his barren run, Liverpool will record their 300th victory under him, in all competitions, including winning penalty shootouts.

This season’s scorers

Liverpool: Salah 21, Nunez 17, Jota 14, Gakpo 13, Diaz 11, Szoboszlai 7, Jones 5,

Mac Allister 5, van Dijk 4, Elliott 3, Gravenberch 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Danns 2, Endo 2, Bradley 1, Clark 1, Koumas 1, Quansah 1, Robertson 1, own goals 6

Brighton: Joao Pedro 19, Adingra 7, Ferguson 6, Gross 5, Welbeck 5, Buonanotte 4,

Dunk 4, Ansu Fati 4, Estupinan 3, Hinshelwood 3, March 3, Mitoma 3, own goals 4

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).