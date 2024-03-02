Jurgen Klopp has been bolstered by the return of three senior players, but they are fit enough only for the bench as he makes four changes for the trip to Nottingham Forest.

It is the third game in seven days for Liverpool as the schedule refuses to let up, and it’s back to Premier League action against 17th-place Forest.

Klopp delivered some good news on the injury front on Friday, which sees Dominik Szoboszlai and Darwin Nunez return to the squad, they will be options off the bench today.

With Alisson still sidelined with a serious hamstring injury, Caoimhin Kelleher continues in goal for what is his 18th start of the campaign.

At the back, Conor Bradley sits alongside Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

With Wataru Endo on the bench, Joe Gomez continues in the No. 6 role for the second game running – didn’t think we’d be saying that! – he’s joined by Alexis Mac Allister and Bobby Clark, who is making his full league debut.

For the fourth game in a row, Cody Gakpo leads the line, with Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott on either side.

The bench does look stronger with the inclusion of Szoboszlai and Nunez, and Klopp is also able to call upon the likes of Jayden Danns and Endo.

As for Forest, there are a couple of familiar faces starting, with both Divock Origi and Neco Williams in their starting lineup.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gomez, Mac Allister, Clark; Elliott, Diaz, Gakpo

Substitutes: Adrian, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, McConnell, Szoboszlai, Koumas, Danns, Nunez

Nottingham Forest: Sels; Williams, Omobamidele, Murillo, Toffolo; Yates, Dominguez; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Origi

Substitutes: Turner, Felipe, Niakhate, Sangare, Kouyate, Danilo, Gardner, Awoniyi, Ribeiro