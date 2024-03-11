Luis Diaz had Bernardo Silva Silva on strings and Alexis Mac Allister was the calmest man in Anfield. Liverpool may not have beaten Man City, but their was plenty for fans to love.

There’s a sense of ‘what could have been’ for Liverpool after Sunday’s match, and not just for the penalty at the death that was never awarded.

The Reds, who are still missing 10 senior players, put up an extraordinary fight against City, and their second half performance was enough to blow them out of the water if we just had that clinical touch.

Nevertheless, Jurgen Klopp‘s side showed they are firmly entrenched in the title battle and after the dust settled at Anfield, some brilliant moments came to the surface…

Diaz bamboozles City

Luis Diaz’s drag back at full speed 6 seconds in is crazy pic.twitter.com/l93wJbtQhG — Yu (@YucciMane) March 11, 2024

Diaz was a live wire for Liverpool throughout the clash and all his performance was lacking was his finishing, as he certainly had City’s defence on the ropes.

He coaxed a deep rumbling laugh from Klopp with his incredible sideline run that left Rodri in his wake and sent Kyle Walker to the shops.

But one move that may have gone under the radar was Diaz nutmegging Bernardo Silva and leaving him in a heap on the floor – we couldn’t think of a better City player to receive that treatment!

Brilliant from Lucho.

Nunez is Macca’s shadow

Well executed penalty, still seething over decisions by the referee and VAR, all round great performance by the team, Nunez should never have been subbed imo. Makes the run in interesting. pic.twitter.com/b9DkAiOLWO — Allan Bates (@elbatez) March 11, 2024

If you look closely in the video above you will see Nunez shadowing Macca’s run as he takes the penalty. Practising for the future or trying to distract Ederson?

Either way, we enjoyed it!

The calmest man in the ground

Our Argentinian warrior has the calmness to perform some keep-ups before slotting a massive pressure penalty. Mac Allister and End? bossed the game and had the likes of Rodri and KDB gasping for air. What a performance — Absolute warriors. ????#LFC #LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/vXqRg13TvR — AsimLFC (@asim_lfc) March 10, 2024

The relief of getting a penalty is one thing, then comes the inevitable nerves of seeing the player finish it off.

And while we were all tense, Macca was off to the side doing some kick-ups, not a care in the world!

His finish from the spot spoke volumes of his composure. Two in two now for the No. 10.

Endo the machine

#Endo bullied de bruyne to the point he got dragged off in another big game. Proper grafter is endo #LFC pic.twitter.com/XC3029V8fX — Andrew Ish (@AndrewIsh88) March 11, 2024

Wataru Endo has been an incredible addition to Liverpool’s midfield and his battle with Kevin De Bruyne was a particular highlight.

It was especially enjoyable when he bumped him right off the ball and subsequently straight to the subs bench, with Pep having seen more than enough.

His £16 million signing is looking like one of the best bargains for the Reds.

Foden’s respect for Virgil

Foden wanted to square up with the player who challenged him but then realised it was Van Dijk ???? pic.twitter.com/Gq6UCcIt52 — Janty (@CFC_Janty) March 10, 2024

The Liverpool captain was on another level on Sunday in all facets of the game, and his perfectly timed sliding tackle on Phil Foden was exquisite, and rightly applauded.

But it wasn’t just the crowd who showed their appreciation, with Foden quick to give him a pat on the back after initially looking to have squared up to his unknown tackler.

We’d do the same, Phil. You don’t mess with Virgil.