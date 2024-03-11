★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Diaz floors Silva & Endo bumps De Bruyne – 5 things Liverpool fans loved vs. Man City

Luis Diaz had Bernardo Silva Silva on strings and Alexis Mac Allister was the calmest man in Anfield. Liverpool may not have beaten Man City, but their was plenty for fans to love.

There’s a sense of ‘what could have been’ for Liverpool after Sunday’s match, and not just for the penalty at the death that was never awarded.

The Reds, who are still missing 10 senior players, put up an extraordinary fight against City, and their second half performance was enough to blow them out of the water if we just had that clinical touch.

Nevertheless, Jurgen Klopp‘s side showed they are firmly entrenched in the title battle and after the dust settled at Anfield, some brilliant moments came to the surface…

 

Diaz bamboozles City

Diaz was a live wire for Liverpool throughout the clash and all his performance was lacking was his finishing, as he certainly had City’s defence on the ropes.

He coaxed a deep rumbling laugh from Klopp with his incredible sideline run that left Rodri in his wake and sent Kyle Walker to the shops.

But one move that may have gone under the radar was Diaz nutmegging Bernardo Silva and leaving him in a heap on the floor – we couldn’t think of a better City player to receive that treatment!

Brilliant from Lucho.

 

Nunez is Macca’s shadow

If you look closely in the video above you will see Nunez shadowing Macca’s run as he takes the penalty. Practising for the future or trying to distract Ederson?

Either way, we enjoyed it!

 

The calmest man in the ground

The relief of getting a penalty is one thing, then comes the inevitable nerves of seeing the player finish it off.

And while we were all tense, Macca was off to the side doing some kick-ups, not a care in the world!

His finish from the spot spoke volumes of his composure. Two in two now for the No. 10.

 

Endo the machine

Wataru Endo has been an incredible addition to Liverpool’s midfield and his battle with Kevin De Bruyne was a particular highlight.

It was especially enjoyable when he bumped him right off the ball and subsequently straight to the subs bench, with Pep having seen more than enough.

His £16 million signing is looking like one of the best bargains for the Reds.

 

Foden’s respect for Virgil

The Liverpool captain was on another level on Sunday in all facets of the game, and his perfectly timed sliding tackle on Phil Foden was exquisite, and rightly applauded.

But it wasn’t just the crowd who showed their appreciation, with Foden quick to give him a pat on the back after initially looking to have squared up to his unknown tackler.

We’d do the same, Phil. You don’t mess with Virgil.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024