With audible chants of ‘always the victims’ and ‘murderers’ during the FA Cup quarter-final between Man United and Liverpool, the FA have issued a statement.

Sadly, it was always going to happen, and it took a matter of minutes for Man United supporters to begin goading their rivals with chants of ‘sign on’.

The chants took a more sinister turn as the quarter-final wore on at Old Trafford, with large sections of the home crowd singing ‘always the victims’ and ‘murderers’ in reference to the Hillsborough disaster.

These were not addressed by ITV commentators Sam Matterface and Lee Dixon despite being picked up on their live coverage, which was disappointing but not surprising.

But the FA, who along with the Premier League announced stricter measures against tragedy chanting ahead of this season, gave a statement after the match.

“We are aware of the reported tragedy chanting during today’s FA Cup fixture between Manchester United and Liverpool, and will be liaising with and supporting Greater Manchester Police,” the statement reads.

“We strongly condemn any offensive, abusive and discriminatory chants in football stadiums, and we are determined to stamp this behaviour out.

“It is entirely unacceptable and can have a lasting and damaging impact on people and communities within our game.

“It must stop, and we support any club and their fans who try to eradicate this from the terraces.”

This comes just months after three Man United supporters were arrested outside Anfield for instances of tragedy chanting before the 0-0 draw in the Premier League.

Earlier this season, Luton were forced to apologise – to “anyone offended” – after the same chants were heard during Sky Sports’ broadcast of the 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road.

Last year, a Man United supporter was arrested before the FA Cup final between Man United and Man City at Wembley for wearing a shirt with the number 97 and the words ‘Not Enough’ printed on the back.

James White, of Warwickshire, was banned from attending all regulated football games for four years, as well as being fined £1,000 and ordered to pay £485 in court costs.