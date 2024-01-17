Merseyside Police have confirmed the arrest of three Man United supporters for tragedy chanting outside Anfield ahead of last month’s 0-0 draw with Liverpool.

Liverpool hosted Man United in a Premier League clash on December 17, which ended in a frustrating draw for the title challengers.

While the clash went largely without incident, before kickoff there were sour scenes outside the stadium as a group of supporters took part in tragedy chanting.

As reported by The Athletic, two males from Somerset and one from Gloucestershire were detained shortly before kickoff for chants relating to the Hillsborough disaster.

Another, a 20-year-old male from Solihull in the West Midlands, was later arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage on the concourse inside Anfield.

Those accused of tragedy chanting were released under investigation, and will learn of any decision over charges at a later date.

It comes amid ongoing warnings against tragedy chanting from clubs across the Premier League, with new messaging released this season following a series of incidents.

In November, Luton were forced to apologise after a large section of their support could be heard loudly singing “always the victims, it’s never your fault” on the Sky Sports broadcast of Liverpool’s 1-1 draw.

The Bedfordshire club apologised to “anyone offended,” which was viewed by many as a halfhearted gesture given the circumstances.

Last summer, Man United supporter James White, of Warwickshire, was arrested and later charged for wearing a shirt bearing the number 97 and the words ‘Not Enough’ to the FA Cup final between Man United and Man City.

White was banned from attending all regulated football games for four years, as well as being fined £1,000 and ordered to pay £485 in court costs.