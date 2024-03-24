Jerzy Dudek was a happy man after receiving a birthday gift from Jurgen Klopp, while Fernando Torres enjoyed his reunion with ‘the best there ever will be’ for a great cause at Anfield.

The Liverpool Legends match proved to be yet another memorable occasion for the club and all involved, with the day full emotion as figures past and present came together.

It is always a bit like turning back the clock, and plenty of supporters will have been throwback to yesteryear when Torres and Steven Gerrard combined at Anfield.

It’s been a long time since they were both in red together, but we were spoiled on Saturday and even the Spaniard could not hide his delight at being back with his skipper.

“The best there is, the best there was… and the best there ever will be,” Torres penned on social media, a tribute that was loved by fans even amid some mixed emotions!

The best there is, the best there was… and the best there ever will be #StevenGerrard https://t.co/ebB4D8FnlW — Fernando Torres (@Torres) March 23, 2024

For many, the duo were at the heart of their childhood memories, and speaking of childlike enthusiasm, Dudek could not help but share his birthday gift from Klopp, a signed cap:

Dudek celebrated his 51st birthday on the day of the legends’ match, an occasion he said he had “no words to describe.”

Ian Rush, meanwhile, had no such problem, saying the cause and the presence of Sven-Goran Eriksson means “sometimes we have to pause and put things into perspective.”

He added: “The support today was amazing and the club continues to create memories that will live forever.”

Sometimes we have to pause and put things into perspective, this was for you Sven-Goran Eriksson and all the people @LFCFoundation is able to reach because of the support from fans. ?? The support today was amazing and the club continues to create memories that will live forever. pic.twitter.com/uhQDBxSIdB — Ian Rush MBE (@Ian_Rush9) March 23, 2024

Ryan Babel, who played for both Liverpool Legends and Ajax, was “grateful to be part of this all,” adding that he “enjoyed every bit of it”:

Incredible atmosphere as we know at #Anfield.. grateful to be part of this all.. extra special to be involved with my boyhood club Ajax as well.. enjoyed every bit of it.. #YNWA #LFC pic.twitter.com/Ie4D4T6v4d — Ryan Babel (@Ryanbabel) March 23, 2024

There were plenty of others who felt the same, including Martin Skrtel, Maxi Maxi Rodriguez, Sami Hyypia, Jari Litmanen, Gregory Vignal and Djibril Cisse:

This club and its people are so very special.