Liverpool are in action away at West Ham in the Premier League‘s early kick-off. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the London Stadium is 12.30pm (UK), the referee is Anthony Taylor.

Today’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

West Ham: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez; Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus; Antonio

Subs: Fabianski, Casey, Johnson, Cresswell, Phillips, Ward-Prowse, Ings, Mubama

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Elliott, Diaz, Gakpo

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Jones, Szoboszlai, Salah, Nunez

Our coverage updates automatically below: