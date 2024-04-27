Liverpool travel to West Ham aiming for three points that would temporarily take them above Man City in the Premier League. Here’s how to watch on TV and stream live.

The season may be fizzling out for supporters but, with a good performance needed to lift morale after defeat to Everton, Jurgen Klopp but will be ensuring his players take this game as seriously as ever.

As the deal for new manager Arne Slot gets over the line, several members of the squad will be aware they could be playing for their place at the club next season.

With West Ham also on a run of poor form, this is a match Liverpool are expected to win. Into these, Reds!

The match gets underway at 12.30pm (BST) – or 7.30am in New York, 4.30am in Los Angeles, 9.30pm in Sydney, 3.30pm in Dubai and 2.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

West Ham vs. Liverpool is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of West Ham vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

US Viewers

West Ham vs. Liverpool is being shown live on NBC Universo and USA Network in the US, which are available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Live audio commentary of West Ham vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Canada Viewers

West Ham vs. Liverpool is being shown live on the fuboTV in Canada, which is available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Live audio commentary of West Ham vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of West Ham vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

