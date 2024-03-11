Jay Spearing was shown his second red card in a Liverpool shirt on Sunday – 13 years on from his first – in dramatic scenes as the U21s drew 0-0 with Reading.

Reading U21s 0-0 Liverpool U21s

Premier League 2, Madejski Stadium

March 10, 2024

Red card: Spearing 89′

With injuries, loans and, most importantly, promotions to the first team, Spearing has featured much more prominently for Liverpool U21s this season than last time out.

Sunday saw the 35-year-old player-coach make his 13th appearance of the campaign, and his first start in the league, as James McConnell and Bobby Clark stayed with the senior side.

It ended in Spearing’s first red card for Liverpool since a 1-0 loss to Fulham in the Premier League in December 2011.

With Reading pushing hard for a late winner, a corner was curled into the box and beyond goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek, with the resulting shot blocked on the line by Spearing’s arm.

Deemed a deliberate handball, the veteran was sent off and Reading were awarded a last-minute penalty.

Mrozek – who was replaced by 16-year-old Kornel Misciur in the first-team squad for the 1-1 draw with Man City at Anfield – made himself the hero as he kept out Jahmari Clarke’s spot-kick.

Liverpool held on for the 0-0, with Spearing now suspended for the visit of Man City U21s on March 17.

His next appearance for the club will, therefore, be as part of the LFC Legends side that plays Ajax in a charity friendly at Anfield on March 23!

It was a productive afternoon for the U21s despite the circumstances, with Melkamu Frauendorf making his first appearance since December after recovering from injury.

There were more minutes for Rhys Williams, who partnered 16-year-old Carter Pinnington at centre-back with Amara Nallo part of the senior squad, while Trey Nyoni, Kaide Gordon and Mateusz Musialowski all started.

Kyle Kelly, 18, made his league debut off the bench, while Cody Pennington, 17, was also brought on for his second outing for the U21s.

Along with McConnell, Clark and Nallo, U21s manager Barry Lewtas was also without Lewis Koumas and Jayden Danns – the former in the first-team squad and the latter still out after concussion.

Liverpool U21s: Mrozek; Miles, Williams, Pinnington, Davidson; Spearing, Nyoni, Pilling (K.Kelly 84′); Gordon, Kone-Doherty (Frauendorf 72′), Musialowski (Pennington 90+5′)

Subs not used: O.Kelly

Next match: Man City (H) – Premier League 2 – Sunday, March 17, 1pm (GMT)