Liverpool went out of the FA Cup to Man United in devastating fashion, and Jurgen Klopp admitted the Reds’ “decision-making” was a big problem in the game.

Once Liverpool had managed to turn the game around just before half time, most felt the match was there to be won comfortably.

The Reds largely dominated the second half, but were consistently poor in attack, with Klopp placing some of the blame on the choices made by Liverpool when in promising positions.

After the match, the manager told ITV: “It was hard because United had quality, took a lot of risks, absolutely respect that.

“There was a time when they played one vs. one at the back, we should have used that better, but that’s the problem.

“The longer the game goes, the decision-making doesn’t get better, let me say [it] like that. They take the risk and we don’t use it properly.”

One particular moment that springs to mind was when Liverpool had a five-on-two opportunity, but a delayed, lax pass from Cody Gakpo prompted the move to breakdown with a goal being scored.

In his press conference, Klopp said: “We didn’t finish the game off. When you leave the door open away from home at Old Trafford, it’s clear they would get chances.

“It was really hard for us. That was the first time I really saw my team really struggling.”

He also took a moment to step back and look at the bigger picture, adding: “In general, the team is in an outstanding situation the moment. We got through all these different situations absolutely exceptional.

“Today, we could have wont he game and we would have deserved it, but we lost it.”

The Reds led twice at Old Trafford before eventually falling to defeat in heart-wrenching circumstances at the end of extra time.

While the away supporters waited to be let out at the ground, they were still showing their support for the team by singing Jurgen Klopp‘s name.

Liverpool will return to Old Trafford in three weeks’ time, targeting three points in a mouth-watering Premier League title race for neutrals.