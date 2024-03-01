Jurgen Klopp is insistent that Alisson will still have a part to play this season, but revealed his hamstring injury is “rather serious” and there is no definitive timescale on his return.

The Brazilian sustained the injury in training on the eve of Liverpool’s trip to Brentford on February 17, seeing him miss the last four matches.

Alisson has not been spotted around the training ground since the injury nor was he involved in the League Cup celebrations at Wembley.

A vague ‘after the international break’ was given as a loose timeline for his return, and Klopp has now explained that the hamstring injury will keep him out for some time yet.

“There is no real timescale on it, but it is a proper muscle injury,” Klopp told members of the press on Friday, including the Echo.

“Different players recover differently. That is it pretty much. It is not a short one.

“It is not that he will be in contention for next week or something like that. We have to wait a few more weeks, definitely, for him. He is working in the gym, not on the pitch.

“It is a rather serious one but not a season-ending injury.”

Liverpool have a minimum 15 games remaining in all competitions until May, leaving Alisson with under two months to recover if he is, in fact, going to return this season.

Caoimhin Kelleher has stepped up in his absence, starting the last five games – including the heroic display at Wembley – and he will now be relied on for the most crucial period of the Reds’ campaign.

Liverpool have also made adjustments to their Europa League knockout squad to cater for Alisson‘s absence, with Joel Matip – out for the season with an ACL injury – replaced by Adrian.

Alisson is a big loss for Liverpool at a time when they are competing in all remaining competitions, but having Kelleher ensures the loss is not felt as greatly as it could have with another ‘keeper.