Old Trafford and Liverpool isn’t a combination that gives Reds a warm, bubbly feeling, it’s quite the opposite, and the FA Cup tie compounded the dread after a dismal 4-3 loss in extra time.

Liverpool were the architects of their own downfall, more times than they would like to admit.

After clawing their way back into the lead, they allowed Man United to take the game to extra time and then threw away another lead to see their hopes of winning all competitions come to an end.

It was deserved, they will know it. Game management went out of the window and they invited United back into it time and time again.

It hurts, especially when Liverpool had complete control in the second half and had opportunities to put the final nail in the coffin, like that five-on-two led by Cody Gakpo in the second half…

It’ll haunt a few people in their sleep…

How do we not score here? pic.twitter.com/QKGhf98PBd — DB (@Kloppholic) March 17, 2024

Brb just thinking about that 5 vs 2 chance…. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) March 17, 2024

They have a 2 v 1 for the winner. We had a 5 v 2 when winning 2-1. Sums that game up for me. Only ourselves to blame. Far too wasteful. — Paul Ellis (@liverblokelfc) March 17, 2024

Hard to get angry at these lad with the season we’re having but Christ they screwed that up. Don’t think I’ll ever get over the 5 v 2 shambles — Julian (@CitizenErased70) March 17, 2024

It’s all down to that 5 v 2 opportunity. Have to take them. — Ben (@SMXLFC) March 17, 2024

Look, Gakpo shite. Bradley poor when he came on. Missed chances with 5v2, not sure we've won a "big" game this season. Appalling to concede 4 to the worst united side in our lifetime. Nunez should have been ragged off after that. All on us. — David Whorton (@DavidWhorton) March 17, 2024

Devastating. Should've killed it off in the 90 minutes after completely dominating the 2nd half. That 5v2 chance was a mirror fuck up that we did against Arsenal in December. Gotta take them chances. Proper gutted the quadruple dream is over. Go and win the league and Europa now. — D ? (@decayingcactus) March 17, 2024

Threw that away taking the piss. You can't waste a 5v2 and get away with it — Shane Mulhall (@ElSkip8) March 17, 2024

That 5v2 situation, Nunez giving the ball away just before United's equaliser, numerous other attacks and good numbers up situations. Players entirely to blame for this one. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) March 17, 2024

In the end, Reds only have themselves to blame…

Unbelievable game & it’s a great result for Man United but Liverpool only have themselves to blame.

Scored three & still the attacking players were all very poor.

Can’t complain too much as they’ve been amazing all season.

Football bloody hell! — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 17, 2024

Got what we deserved for not finishing them off. Coady Gakpo is bang average. — Pete_Kopite (@PeteKopite) March 17, 2024

Liverpool cause their own downfall, joke of a performance. The amount of good counters in that second half and not a killer instinct in sight. Nunez and the decision to put basically everyone up last min for a corner ??? — Chloe bloxam (@ChloeBloxam) March 17, 2024

From the time Ten Hag made those changes late in the second half to the end of extra time is the best Man United have played this season. Liverpool sloppy, careless, maybe tired, and paid the price for not putting the game away when they were on top. — James Nalton (@JDNalton) March 17, 2024

Arrogance from Liverpool. Deserved nothing from that. — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) March 17, 2024

#lfc had Man Utd playing like the away team at Old Trafford and somehow contrived to throw away a game they should have sealed easily in the second half. A classic, only because LFC allowed it to be. — David Phillips (@lovefutebol) March 17, 2024

This one is a tough pill to swallow, it should never have come to it. United were floundering and more than there for the taking, but there was no ruthlessness when it was needed.

We have to come back to Old Trafford in three weeks time, let’s hope Klopp’s men have learned their lesson by then!