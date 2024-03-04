Liverpool are undergoing significant changes not only in the backroom but in the club’s hierarchy, with CEO, Billy Hogan, the latest to see his role altered at top level.

The club finds itself needing a new sporting director, manager and backroom staff all within the space of a few months, with a lot hinging on owners FSG making the right appointments.

And despite the season of change the club already finds itself in, last week, Hogan, CEO of Liverpool FC, was named CEO of FSG International.

The announcement came during FSG’s owners’ meeting, with Hogan to oversee the management of FSG’s entire enterprise, which is continuing to grow across various sports around the world.

A statement from FSG on Hogan’s promotion said: “This moment in FSG’s expansion marks a fitting occasion to formalise our leadership structure, recognising the ongoing contributions and responsibilities shouldered by Sam [Kennedy, Red Sox CEO] and Billy across our entire portfolio.”

“We know our people are our greatest asset, and in Sam and Billy, we have two of the most accomplished executives in the industry whose enduring contributions stand out even more as original hires by FSG over two decades ago.”

It has been suggested that the promotion will not impact Hogan’s day-to-day role at Liverpool, but it will to a certain extent considering how vast FSG’s portfolio is becoming.

The change follows Liverpool’s attempt to lure former sporting director Michael Edwards back to Merseyside, with a restructuring of the club on the cards as he seeks greater control.

In a report from the Times‘ Paul Joyce, Edwards would “seek total control of football operations at Liverpool in order to consider coming back to Anfield less than two years after his departure.”

Edwards, if he came back in that position, would effectively take on the role of FSG president Michael Gordon, who is heavily involved in the running of the club, and could lessen some of Hogan’s responsibilities.

It is no wonder, then, that Liverpool continue to push for Edwards’ return, as the transfer guru already knows the club inside out and a restructuring of the club and FSG as a whole makes this the ideal time to see him assume more power.

Nevertheless, Hogan’s promotion, the pursuit of Edwards and Klopp’s departure ensures this a significant period for a club that is soon to be in a period of transition, something they have not had to encounter for nearly nine years.