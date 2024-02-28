Liverpool attempt to bring back Michael Edwards – transfer chief wants more control

Liverpool are attempting to lure former sporting director Michael Edwards back to the club, but Edwards would want more control at the club if he is to return.

Edwards left the Reds in 2022 after overseeing a highly successful period as the club’s sporting director, working alongside FSG president Michael Gordon and manager Jurgen Klopp.

FSG are said to have already made one attempt to bring the 44-year-old back to the club in the aftermath of Klopp’s decision to leave at the end of the season, and reports emerged on Wednesday of a renewed attempt to bring back the transfer supremo.

That FSG believe Edwards could be open to returning hints at the change in approach in recent years, with more control over transfers having been given to Klopp.

Now, well-briefed journalists on Merseyside have indicated that Edwards would want greater control at Liverpool if he is to return, with FSG said to have not given up hope of a return despite an initial rejection last month.

Writing in the Times, Paul Joyce explains that now Klopp is leaving “there is a demand for someone to take charge of the whole club during what will be a period of transition” rather than “someone to facilitate the needs of Klopp.”

Joyce states that Edwards would “seek total control of football operations at Liverpool in order to consider coming back to Anfield less than two years after his departure.”

That would mean Edwards would be the top of the hierarchy at the club, effectively taking on the role of FSG president Michael Gordon, the man who is largely responsible for the day-to-day running of the club, and would be responsible for appointing a new sporting director at the club.

The appointment of someone into the top role is the first in a pack of cards that FSG must play at Liverpool.

Once that person is in place, a sporting director can be appointed, then a new manager to replace Klopp, and then key contracts for players including Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Joyce adds that FSG are likely to interview Sporting’s Ruben Amorim, despite Xabi Alonso being considered the frontrunner for the new Liverpool job.