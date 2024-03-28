Andy Robertson gave Liverpool their only scare of the international break, but there is hope he has avoided a serious ankle injury.

Two international friendlies and two injuries for Robertson, and yet some still question why Jurgen Klopp is so adamant about protecting players.

The 30-year-old underwent a scan on Wednesday and the club are still awaiting the full prognosis, but there is “hope he has avoided any season-ending damage.”

That is according to the Mail‘s Lewis Steele, with the club “confident” he has avoided another serious injury setback, though they will know the full extent of the issue in the coming days.

He is expected to miss matches, but it will be just a question of how many, with no breaks between now and the end of the season as Liverpool push for Premier League and Europa League glory.

The Reds have a maximum of 15 games remaining should they progress to the Europa League final on May 22, which does not leave a lot of room to recover from injury.

Robertson missed 21 games with a dislocated shoulder earlier in the campaign, also sustained on international duty, and it makes him one of 21 players to have succumbed to injury this season.

Thankfully, Klopp has options at left-back with Kostas Tsimikas and Joe Gomez both coming through the break unscathed, and one is very likely to start against Brighton on Sunday.

Despite Robertson’s setback, Liverpool’s injuries do seem to be easing with the likes of Curtis Jones, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and Alisson all edging closer to a comeback.