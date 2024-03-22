★ PREMIUM
DOHA, QATAR - Monday, November 28, 2022: Brazil's Rodrygo Silva de Goes during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Brazil and Switzerland at the Stadium 974. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool ‘linked’ with £86m move for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo

Liverpool are claimed to be interested in a summer move for Real Madrid and Brazil winger, Rodrygo.

That’s according to a report in Spanish newspaper Sport, this week, which suggests that the 23-year-old is considering his future due to the imminent arrival of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick at the Bernabeu.

Mbappe’s arrival in particular is likely to impact Rodrygo, who can play anywhere across the front three and has 13 goals for Real this season.

The report in Spain suggests that Liverpool, both Manchester clubs and Arsenal are watching developments but know that a deal would only be possible if the player requests a move or Real put him up for sale.

Rodrygo signed a contract extension to 2028 last year, and his ‘release clause’ is a billion (yes, billion) euros. He is claimed, though, to be valued around 100 million euros (£86 million) and that would be around the figure Real would seek for the attacker.

But before Liverpool supporters get their hopes up, the report itself from Sport contradicts itself by adding: “Rodrygo’s future is still Real Madrid. He is aware that next season his role will be downgraded, but he assumes it and is willing to compete to earn a place in the starting team again.”

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Tuesday, April 26, 2022: Real Madrid's Rodrygo Silva de Goes during the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 1st Leg game between Manchester City FC and Real Madrid CF at the City of Manchester Stadium. Manchester City won 4-3. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

In all, it seems like the report is effectively saying that the player is currently happy at Madrid, but that could change when Mbappe arrives, and if so, plenty of English teams, such as Liverpool, would be interested.

Liverpool’s supposed interest would make sense, given Mo Salah‘s age and contract situation, plus reports linking Luis Diaz with interest from PSG and Barcelona.

Owners FSG have shown that they are prepared to spend big for elite players in the past, and Rodrygo would certainly fit into that category.

After the £110 million bid for Moises Caicedo last summer, there should be optimism that this summer could see a high profile addition at Anfield.

