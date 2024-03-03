Assist-maker Alexis Mac Allister was among the best players in Liverpool’s last-gasp 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest, on a huge day in the Premier League title race.

For so long on Saturday afternoon, it looked as though the Reds were going to be frustrated, with fatigue on show after so many big games of late.

Substitute Darwin Nunez buried a last-gasp header to seal a dramatic win for Jurgen Klopp‘s men, however, as they went four points clear.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, Sky Sports, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

Mac Allister (8.0) and Virgil van Dijk (8.0) shared the highest overall rating at the City Ground, with both excellent all afternoon.

It was Mac Allister’s deft cross in the dying seconds that allowed Nunez to head home the winner, and he was a class act in a much-weakened midfield.

Ian Doyle of the Echo described it as a “delightful cross” for Nunez, adding that his “passing created some openings.”

TIA’s Mark Delgado picked out a “few moments of magic with a back-heel on goal and a lofted pass to free Gakpo”, calling his assist “tremendous.”

Meanwhile, Van Dijk was a rock at the heart of the defence yet again, completing 94 percent of his passes, according to FotMob.

He also made five defensive actions, three clearances and two recoveries – there arguably isn’t a better player in the Premier League right now.

Next up in the ratings was Caoimhin Kelleher (7.8), who continues to do an incredible job in the absence of Alisson.

The Irishman made a huge save in the first half, thwarting Anthony Elanga when clean-through, and Delgado said that “confidence and rhythm” are “doing wonders” for him currently.

Ibrahima Konate (7.5) got the third-highest score on the day, not standing out as much as Van Dijk, but using his pace and strength well.

Doyle claimed that the Frenchman was “important in repelling Forest” after the break, as they threatened on the counter-attack.

Next up for Liverpool is Thursday’s Europa League last-16 first-leg clash away to Sparta Prague (5.45pm UK) – we all need a lie down before then!