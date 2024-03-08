Darwin Nunez and Caoimhin Kelleher were again superb in Liverpool’s 5-1 win away to Sparta Prague, putting the Reds in complete control of their Europa League tie.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men returned to European action with a trip to the Czech Republic on Thursday, as they looked to take an advantage with them back to Anfield.

They did that with ease, with Alexis Mac Allister opening the scoring from the penalty spot before Nunez scored twice before half-time.

Luis Diaz also found the net after the break and substitute Dominik Szoboszlai completed the scoring, on a brilliant night for Liverpool.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, Goal, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

Top of the average ratings for Liverpool was Nunez (8.8), following another devastating showing from the Uruguayan.

He took both goals ruthlessly, one of which was a stunning effort from distance, and his influence is growing all the time.

TIA’s Joanna Durkan hailed Nunez’s “beauty of a strike from outside the box and a top-class volley”, taking his tally for the season to 16 goals.

Paul Gorst of the Echo described the South American superstar as “a player now in real form” – more of the same this weekend, please!

Kelleher (8.3) was in second place, with the Irishman a clear standout, despite Liverpool winning so handsomely.

He was forced into numerous important saves, particularly in the first half, and Goal’s Harry Sherlock said he is “staking his claim as the best deputy goalkeeper in the Premier League.”

The runner-up in the ratings was Mac Allister (8.2), who is in imperious form, completing 94 percent of his passes, according to FotMob.

The lowest score of the night went to Andy Robertson (6.0), who wasn’t at his vibrant best, but still did a solid job overall.

Next up for Liverpool is the biggest game of the season so far, to put it bluntly!

The Reds host Man City in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon (3.45pm UK), with victory potentially proving to be defining in the title race.