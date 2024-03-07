Sparta Prague 1-5 Liverpool: Player Ratings

Liverpool may have left the door ajar at times for the hosts, but they were clinical up top to take a healthy four-goal advantage back to Anfield for the second leg of their last-16 tie.

Sparta Prague 1-5 Liverpool

Europa League Last 16 First Leg, epet ARENA

March 7, 2024

Goals: Bradley OG 46′; Mac Allister (pen) 7′, Nunez 25′, 45+3′, Diaz 53′, Szoboszlai 94′

Caoimhin Kelleher – 9 (Man of the Match) (out of 10)

There’s been a moment for Kelleher in all of his games of late that make you stand up and notice, this one was no exception, albeit he had more than just a moment.

The Irishman’s brilliant strong hand to push a close-range effort into the air for Joe Gomez to clear was delightful, as was his ability to tip the ball over his crossbar not long later.

Would have had a few hearts racing after a painful fall onto his back required attention.

Joe Gomez – 7

Liverpool’s new Mr. Versatile enjoyed a night as the inverted right-back, and his moment of the match arguably came early on with a great clearance off the goal-line – alert and clear-headed.

A solid night for Gomez on the whole, and he was smartly withdrawn at half-time in a nod to a big role against City.

Ibrahima Konate – 6

When it rains, it pours. We had expected Konate to play only 45 minutes, but the decision to extend his game time may have come at a big cost, pulling up with a muscle injury.

Did plenty of hoovering up during his time on the pitch and bullied a number of Sparta players out of the way. Not his best night, but we can only hope for positive injury news now!

Jarell Quansah – 7

For all of Liverpool’s attacking dominance, the defence was asked plenty of questions and often put themselves under the pump with wayward clearances – but Quansah was more accurate than not (completing 73 of his 78 passes).

The 21-year-old could find himself playing in the Reds’ biggest game of the season with Konate’s abovementioned issue and he will consider this a good foundation to build on.

Andy Robertson – 6

Played quite high up on the left wing and it left Liverpool vulnerable at times at the back, and gone are the days where he’d be one of the first back to help clear up.

A peripheral role for Robertson, who started the match as captain, and there will be quite a few questioning if it should be the Scot in this role on Sunday.

He’s still in the early days of his comeback after four months out, but safe to say we’re not seeing the best version of him.

Wataru Endo – 7

A bit of a mixed night for Endo on his return to the starting XI, a bit loose at times in the middle but also set up some brilliant moves with his front-foot approach.

Quite lucky to escape a yellow card, but we’re not complaining. This match was needed to get him back in rhythm and Klopp will feel confident that has been achieved.

Harvey Elliott – 8

Having played the most minutes of any Red over the previous four games, Elliott was back for more in Prague and still full of energy in his fifth successive start.

Tidied up loose balls nicely for the most part, and notched one of the easiest assists he’ll get in his career by laying the pass off to Nunez.

His assist for Diaz in the second half required a lot more composure, and that’s now five for the season, adding to his two goals.

Alexis Mac Allister – 9

An impressive run of goal contributions continued – six in his last six – this time with his first penalty for the club, which he also won, and another assist for Darwin Nunez.

Industrious and bright, Mac Allister is in impressive form on and off the ball – it’s really no surprise Klopp looks at him the way he does, we’re all infatuated.

Did not play the final 25 minutes – but don’t worry, no injury worries here!

Cody Gakpo – 7

Typically criticism for Gakpo comes from his lack of physicality, but that wasn’t the case here as he won eight of his 11 duels – the joint-most of any player – and completed three of his four attempted dribbles.

In his fifth start in a row, he was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet himself having forced the Sparta goalkeeper into a number of good saves.

Luis Diaz – 7

You know it’s going to be a bright match for Diaz when he shows intent to run at the opposition and we got that here, and his efforts were rewarded with a goal – his 11th of the season.

He created two chances – joint second-most of any player – and made sure to track back throughout.

Darwin Nunez – 8

Our No. 9 picked up from where he left off at Forest, netting a brilliant first-half brace with finishes we wouldn’t mind him replicating at Anfield on Sunday!

Nunez may have had the fewest touches of any Red in the first 45 (20), but his beauty of a strike from outside the box and a top-class volley was everything Klopp needed from him.

Fifth minutes and he was wrapped in cotton wool, a job well done.

Substitutes

Conor Bradley (on for Gomez, 46′) – 6 – An own goal with his first touch wasn’t the best way to start his night, but he slowly worked his way into proceedings.

Virgil van Dijk (on for Konate, 50′) – 7 – Accurate on the ball and won all three of his aerial duels – no surprises there!

Dominik Szoboszlai (on for Nunez, 50′) – 7 – A goal at the death ends quite the wait for the midfielder, and that’s 40 minutes for him and maybe a start to come on the weekend?

Bobby Clark (on for Mac Allister, 65′) – 6 – A first Europa League appearance and he made himself busy with 30 touches, which was more than a number of Reds who played longer.

Mo Salah (on for Diaz, 74′) – 7 – He’s back! It may have only been for a short time but it’s all that was needed – though we’re a bit dubious about the offside call for his would-be goal.

Subs not used: Adrian, Mrozek, Tsimikas, McConnell, Gordon, Koumas, Musialowski

Jurgen Klopp – 8

It was a strong side from Klopp and it helped achieve an almost ideal night, and we say almost as Konate may have just become the latest injury casualty.

Every other change and selection choice is hard to fault, but why Konate was kept on after half-time is a mystery as it has always been clear he needs the most protection when the schedule is this hectic.

Klopp will not have been too impressed with how open the Reds were at times, but there’s still plenty of positives to take as the Reds were clinical up top.

Salah got minutes on return and Szoboszlai too, plus a very healthy advantage gets taken back to Anfield.

And now all eyes turn to Sunday for the biggest league match of the season, it’s hard not to think of all the possibilities!