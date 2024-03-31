Liverpool will still have to make do without a host of key players at home to Brighton, but there is positive news when it comes to comebacks.

The Reds are back in Premier League action with the visit of Roberto De Zerbi’s side in another significant game in the title race.

Victory for Jurgen Klopp‘s team would put them three and four points clear of Arsenal and Man City, respectively, before they face each other later in the day.

Liverpool have been dogged by injuries throughout this season and their newest setback has been to Andy Robertson, who limped off for Scotland against Northern Ireland with an ankle problem.

Here’s who is available and who is to miss out against the Seagulls:

Robertson‘s issue is “not as bad” as first thought, Klopp explained, and while his injury isn’t considered serious, he will miss the Brighton match.

Konate will return to the heart of the defence having featured for France in the international break and given an extra rest day on his return to the club.

Meanwhile, Jones was scheduled to be back for the Brighton clash, but he was only to return to training on Friday and, thus, is a doubt to make the final matchday squad.

Alisson is expected to return to the fold in the next two or three weeks, according to Klopp, which is a major boost for Liverpool.

Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold will again miss out at Anfield, but they are to be involved in parts of first-team training from next week.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Brighton

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Nallo, Bradley, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch, Clark, McConnell, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo, Koumas, Gordon, Musialowski, Danns