Liverpool to play Atalanta in Europa League quarter-finals

Liverpool have been drawn to play Atalanta in the quarter-finals of the Europa League, having overcome Sparta Prague with a 11-2 aggregate win in the last 16.

The Europa League quarter-finals will take place on April 11 and April 18, with Liverpool to face Italian opposition this time out.

After triumphing over Sparta Prague in the first knockout stage, the Reds will now meet Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta.

Liverpool will play at Anfield in the first leg, before the away decider a week later.

It will be the two sides’ first meetings since the Champions League group stage in 2020/21, with Liverpool winning 5-0 in Bergamo before a 2-0 loss at Anfield.

The semi-finals will pit the winners of Liverpool’s tie against either Benfica or Marseille.

Full Europa League draw

Quarter-finals

AC Milan vs. AS Roma

Liverpool vs. Atalanta

Bayer Leverkusen vs. West Ham

Benfica vs. Marseille

Semi-finals

Benfica/Marseille vs. Liverpool/Atalanta

AC Milan/AS Roma vs. Bayer Leverkusen/West Ham

When will the quarter-finals be played?

First leg: April 11 (Anfield)

Second leg: April 18 (Gewiss Stadium)

The first leg arrives after a trip to Old Trafford to face Man United in the league (April 7), and the two ties are sandwiched by a visit of Crystal Palace (April 14).

The Reds are due to visit Fulham on the weekend after the second leg (April 21), but that could be replaced by an FA Cup semi-final should they beat Man United on Sunday.

And the rest of the Europa dates?

Semi-finals: May 2 and 9

Final: May 22

When did Liverpool last reach this far?

The Reds made it to the Europa League quarter-finals and beyond in their most recent campaign in 2015/16 – Jurgen Klopp‘s first season in charge.

After beating Augsburg and Man United in the previous knockout rounds, they faced Klopp’s former side Dortmund in the quarter-finals and won 5-4 on aggregate after a dramatic second leg at Anfield.

They then overcame Villarreal in the semi-finals to set up a final against Sevilla, which they lost 3-1.

The Europa League remains the only trophy Liverpool are yet to win under Klopp.