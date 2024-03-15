★ PREMIUM
BERGAMO, ITALY - Tuesday, November 3, 2020: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the third goal during the UEFA Champions League Group D match between Atalanta BC and Liverpool FC at the Stadio di Bergamo. (Pic by Simone Arveda/Propaganda)
Liverpool to play Atalanta in Europa League quarter-finals

Liverpool have been drawn to play Atalanta in the quarter-finals of the Europa League, having overcome Sparta Prague with a 11-2 aggregate win in the last 16.

The Europa League quarter-finals will take place on April 11 and April 18, with Liverpool to face Italian opposition this time out.

After triumphing over Sparta Prague in the first knockout stage, the Reds will now meet Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta.

Liverpool will play at Anfield in the first leg, before the away decider a week later.

It will be the two sides’ first meetings since the Champions League group stage in 2020/21, with Liverpool winning 5-0 in Bergamo before a 2-0 loss at Anfield.

The semi-finals will pit the winners of Liverpool’s tie against either Benfica or Marseille.

 

Full Europa League draw

NYON, SWITZERLAND - FEBRUARY 23: A view of the Europa League trophy ahead of the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 Round of 16 Draw at the UEFA Headquarters, The House of the European Football, on February 23, 2024 in Nyon, Switzerland (Photo by Kristian Skeie - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Quarter-finals

AC Milan vs. AS Roma
Liverpool vs. Atalanta
Bayer Leverkusen vs. West Ham
Benfica vs. Marseille

Semi-finals

Benfica/Marseille vs. Liverpool/Atalanta
AC Milan/AS Roma vs. Bayer Leverkusen/West Ham

 

When will the quarter-finals be played?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, March 14, 2024: Road to Dublin branding seen before the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 2nd Leg match between Liverpool FC and AC Sparta Praha at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

First leg: April 11 (Anfield)
Second leg: April 18 (Gewiss Stadium)

The first leg arrives after a trip to Old Trafford to face Man United in the league (April 7), and the two ties are sandwiched by a visit of Crystal Palace (April 14).

The Reds are due to visit Fulham on the weekend after the second leg (April 21), but that could be replaced by an FA Cup semi-final should they beat Man United on Sunday.

 

And the rest of the Europa dates?

NYON, SWITZERLAND - MARCH 15: A view of the quarter-final draw results following the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 Quarter-finals And Semi-finals Draw at the UEFA Headquarters, The House of the European Football, on March 15, 2024 in Nyon, Switzerland (Photo by Kristian Skeie - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Semi-finals: May 2 and 9
Final: May 22

 

When did Liverpool last reach this far?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, April 14, 2016: Liverpool's Dejan Lovren celebrates scoring the dramatic fourth goal against Borussia Dortmund in injury time to seal a 4-3 (5-4 aggregate) victory during the UEFA Europa League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg match at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The Reds made it to the Europa League quarter-finals and beyond in their most recent campaign in 2015/16 – Jurgen Klopp‘s first season in charge.

After beating Augsburg and Man United in the previous knockout rounds, they faced Klopp’s former side Dortmund in the quarter-finals and won 5-4 on aggregate after a dramatic second leg at Anfield.

They then overcame Villarreal in the semi-finals to set up a final against Sevilla, which they lost 3-1.

The Europa League remains the only trophy Liverpool are yet to win under Klopp.

